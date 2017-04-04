Mama June: From Not To Hot Star Says She’s ‘Never Going Back’ After Losing 300 Pounds

Mama June says she is “not going back” to being fat after losing over 300 pounds thanks to gastric sleeve surgery, new eating habits and a new workout regime, People is reporting.

Fans of the former star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo have watched June Shannon, 37, go from morbidly obese down to slim & trim and fitting into a form-fitting red dress, thanks to the WEtv show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, that’s documented her dramatic weight loss.

Mama June Fits Into Her Dream Size Four Red Finale Dress https://t.co/sMI16MmCbN via #Globalbuzzlive pic.twitter.com/ipN5LK4kK0 — Hakka Kissen (@hakkakiss3) April 1, 2017

Now that her weight loss has finally, once and for all, been revealed to TV viewers, June sat down to talk to People reporter Emily Strohm to talk about how she lost all that weight, and how she intends to keep it off.

As to how she lost all that weight, it’s no secret: gastric sleeve surgery, which June is believed to have spent upwards of $75,000 on (although whether that came from her own pocket or if WEtv producers paid for it is unclear). Following the surgery, June got follow-up care with a therapist, nutritionist, and fitness coach Kenya Crooks.

Fitness Trainer Kenya Crooks Says THIS Is How He Got Mama June Down From 460 Pounds To A Size 4 https://t.co/PrUWhfA874 pic.twitter.com/VFn6U4Y8o3 — Bossip (@Bossip) March 1, 2017

Unfortunately, that weight loss has brought an unintended side-effect: loose skin hanging from her arms, neck, and breasts.

Mama June hates skin removal and cancels second round https://t.co/9jz6BCmUYR pic.twitter.com/AQQizcosCD — DAFIT MUSIC (@DAFIT_Music) March 27, 2017

She’s already had one surgery to remove the excess skin. And as she tells her plastic surgeon in the most recent episode, she’s not eager to have another one. The pain of the recovery was unbearable, she’s left with a numbness in her abdomen that she learns may be permanent, and she’s left with unsightly scars.

“I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn’t, My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this.”

She’s also had to deal with the after-effects of her modified digestive system post-surgery, which she found out the hard way can be tricky. Especially if you splurge and eat too much of your favorite foods – in this case, Mama June’s favorites, which are Mexican and barbecue.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve. That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

Considering what she went through to get where she is now, it should be no surprise that Mama June intends to keep her weight off, once and for all.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size. I’m happy where I’m at.”

June also has two young daughters still at home – Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, both of whom have weight issues of their own. As for younger Alana, who is coming up on 12, June isn’t too concerned about her weight. As June told Us Weekly in March, Alana is coming up on adolescence, and she (June) has seen heavy girls basically grow out of their extra weight during puberty. Similarly, for both Alana and Pumpkin, though she wants them to be healthy, she’s not pushing them too hard – at least right now – to stay on top of their weight.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time.’ I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays on WEtv.

