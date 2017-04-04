Briana DeJesus Reflects On The Past Amid ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8 Rumors, Mackenzie McKee Feud

Briana DeJesus had a rough year last year but when it comes to 2017, the former Teen Mom 3 star is hoping for the best.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to her rumored addition to Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus took to Twitter, where she shared a tweet about her struggles.

“This time last year was such a hot mess for me.. crazy how much things can change in such a little bit of time,” Briana DeJesus wrote to her fans and followers on April 2.

Two weeks ago, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed Briana DeJesus would be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 for Season 8 and noted that the pregnant mom (her second child is due later this year) had already been spotted filming.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:59am PST

According to The Ashley’s report, Briana DeJesus’ reported addition to the show, which comes years after Teen Mom 3 was canceled after just one season, has caused a stir amongst the cast of Teen Mom 2. As fans well know, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans have been the focus of the series since it began, so when it comes to sharing screen time with someone new, they are reportedly hesitant. In fact, the outlet suggested that some of the women may not return to the show due to their past feuds with Briana DeJesus.

Also unhappy about Briana DeJesus’ alleged addition to Teen Mom 2 is her former co-star, Mackenzie McKee, who gave an interview to Radar Online last month before attempting to change her tune on Twitter.

“They interviewed me and [Briana DeJesus] two months ago, but chose her,” McKee told the outlet. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

According to McKee, her confusion was due to the fact that her online following is so much larger than that of Briana DeJesus. As the outlet explained to fans, the fitness buff boasts 617,000 Instagram followers while DeJesus has a mere 87,000. McKee is also currently married with three children, all of whom are fathered by her husband, Josh McKee.

“I have worked very hard for where I am. I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything,” McKee continued. “It sucks the one who has been working harder didn’t get it.”

McKee also took aim at Briana DeJesus’ multiple baby daddies and claimed that the network may have preferred to hire her for the role because “the story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.”

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on May 22, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

A short time after Mackenzie McKee seemingly dissed Briana DeJesus in the interview, she took to Twitter to deny a “fake” article.

“So you all can hear it from the source. I have nothing negative and bad to say about [Briana DeJesus] fake articles can only try,” McKee tweeted.

Katie Yeager also weighed in on the issue and appeared to defend her former Teen Mom 3 co-star and friend. “I don’t think they understand the amount of late night heart to hearts we’ve had,” she added in a message to McKee. “Nothing but love here.”

In response, Briana DeJesus made her feelings known — and she did not appear to be happy with what either of her former co-stars had said on Twitter.

Her message read, “My one and only comment: I don’t really give a f**k what another person has to say! Still doing me at the end of the day!”

Briana DeJesus and the cast of Teen Mom 2 are expected to return to MTV later this year for Season 8.

[Featured Image by MTV]