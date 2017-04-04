‘Southern Charm’ Custody Battle: Shocking Allegations Made Against Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel remain locked in a bitter custody battle over their children and according to a new report, things recently took a major turn for the worse for the Southern Charm beauty.

As the fourth season of the Bravo reality series began airing, it was revealed that Thomas Ravenel had allegedly filed for sole custody of 3-year-old Kensington Calhoun and 1-year-old St. Julien.

On April 3, the Daily Mail claimed Kathryn Dennis has been skipping out on her court-ordered drug tests since November of last year. The report also revealed shocking details about her behavior shared by the children’s nanny.

“[Kathryn Dennis] seemed to look at her children as if they were toys or props and not real children, with real needs,” the nanny said, adding that the Southern Charm star would frequently party until 5 a.m.

Things have repeatedly gotten so bad with Kathryn Dennis that she’s facing not only the loss of custody, but also jail time.

During a recent court hearing, a judge concluded that Kathryn Dennis “has been evading the drug and alcohol testing required” and instructed her to “submit to immediate drug and alcohol testing or to report to the Charleston County Detention Center or the Berkeley County Detention Center.”

During the preview clip for Southern Charm Season 4, Thomas Ravenel was seen informing Cameran Eubanks that Kathryn Dennis was refusing to take a drug test.

The nanny also testified about the reality star’s hard partying and unbathed kids “reeking of cigarette smoke,” the Daily Mail continued.

Back in June, when Kathryn Dennis reportedly tested positive for marijuana, opiates, and cocaine, a source claimed her former partner, Thomas Ravenel, was completely clean and completely dedicated to being a great father to their children.

“Thomas quit drinking six months ago and has completely changed his life to be in a solid position to parent his kids,” a source revealed to All About the Tea at the time. “[He] only wants what’s best for his kids. He is very concerned about Kathryn’s addiction.”

Meanwhile, the source continued, Kathryn Dennis was said to be in denial about her drug issues. That said, the reality star entered a treatment center in Malibu, California, weeks later where she remained for several weeks.

Earlier this week, Kathryn Dennis spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her 2016 stint in rehab and suggested she was in a great place.

“I’m really at peace with everything,” she said. “Chaos is out of my life, luckily. And, I have two beautiful babies. What else could you really wish for?”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kathryn Dennis may be happy about having children, but those children are currently on the other side of the country with Ravenel. As the outlet revealed, Kensington and St. Julien are spending the summer with their father in California.

Kathryn Dennis went on to claim she was completely sober during production on the fourth season of Southern Charm and noted that there shouldn’t be a “stigma” around her decision to seek treatment.

“What I went through wasn’t just addressing drug, alcohol, whatever. It was more beneficial in, like, life skills,” she explained. “In a way I feel like everyone should go to some type of rehab, because, you just learn so much about people and life, and I think that’s really been key in, like, resolving my own issues.”

To see more of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, as well as the rest of their co-stars, be sure to tune into Southern Charm Season 4 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

