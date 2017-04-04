‘The Walking Dead’: Sonequa Martin-Green Talks Sasha’s Sacrifice, Scavengers, And Negan

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, titled “The First Day Of The Rest Of Your Life” aired last Sunday on AMC. Fans knew it was going to be explosive and even though a certain character’s death was expected, it was still shocking to see on the television screen. Sasha Williams made a huge sacrifice and recently, Sonequa Martin-Green discussed it. Also, the actress talked about Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers, as well as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

TWD spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen the Season 7 finale, then do not continue reading.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was speculated that Negan would offer Jadis a better deal. That did happen and the Scavengers turned on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the Alexandrians. Even though Martin-Green knew this was going to happen once she read the script, as a fan of the show, she told AMC in a Q&A that it surprised her.

“I try to maintain a perspective as an audience member as much as I can in addition to my perspective as Sasha in the story. As an audience member, I was extremely surprised. I was shocked and mortified, but as Sasha, I have learned to be very watchful of new people, and I’ve learned to do that in a positive way. I used to do it in a negative way, but now I do it in a way that’s positive for the people around me. As Sasha, I’m extremely disappointed because it’s such a betrayal, but I’m not as shocked as Sonequa was.”

As fans recall on the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead, Sasha Williams broke into the Sanctuary. Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) planned on killing Negan, but Sasha went ahead of her, telling Rosita that it was not her time to die. She was caught and after being held in the same cell that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) was a prisoner in, Negan wanted Sasha to join the Saviors. The actress explained the storyline and discussed why she thinks he saw Sasha as a possible recruit. The TWD actress didn’t know exactly, but suspected it might have something to do with her not having anything to lose. She also said that deep down, perhaps it was how her loyalty came through when she said, “just one of us.”

Sasha went out like a hero on The Walking Dead. Sonequa Martin-Green was asked if her character sacrificing her life was really necessary.

“As Sasha, I definitely felt the sacrifice was more than worth it. I had gone down this path with Rosita to take care of the problem – the problem that was pervading not just our lives, but life in general – and I felt that all roads in my life have led me to this moment. I had to go through a lot of changes and a lot of loss, but it opened me up to who I really am, and I realized what my purpose really was, which was to redefine the world we live in by taking care of the ‘Negan issue.’ He represents a principle. It’s so heart-wrenching – sacrifice always is – but it was honestly an honor for me to do it.”

On social media, TWD fans agree with that statement. She made a huge sacrifice for her zombie apocalyptic family. Even though Negan didn’t get bit after Sasha turned into a walker, it did give Alexandria an opportunity to fight back. As fans recall, it was the first time Negan showed surprise and fear.

What do you think of what Sonequa Martin-Green had to say about Sasha on The Walking Dead? What are your thoughts on the Season 7 finale?

