Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Share An Onstage Kiss

Ariana Grande is in the middle of a huge world tour in support of her latest album, Dangerous Woman. On Friday night, the tour made a stop at The Forum in Inglewood, CA and Grande showed a little PDA with her boyfriend Mac Miller. 25-year-old Miller wasn’t onstage solely because he’s dating the pop princess. The young man has an accomplished resume of his own with four studio albums to his name and some impressive record producer credits.

Miller collaborated with Grande on her song “The Way,” which was a single off of her 2013 debut studio album, Yours Truly. He also appeared with Grande in the music video for the song, where the duo spent screen time dancing, smiling and flirting with each other and concluded with the two kissing. At the time the video was filmed in early 2013, Grande and Miller had nothing more than a professional relationship. It wasn’t until September of 2016 when the couple confirmed their romantic relationship.

When Miller made his way onstage Friday night at The Forum, he sat with Grande on the steps of her stage and helped with the performance of “The Way.” Just like in the music video four years ago, the twosome ended the song with a kiss. This time around though, it wasn’t scripted and the sweet kiss took place in front of nearly 15,000 screaming fans. The song was towards the end of the set list, and Miller left the stage as soon as the tune was over. Ari continued the show with two more songs then a short break before her encore performance of “Dangerous Woman.”

Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour will spend the month of April in the United States, with stops in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, and Orlando. The North American portion of the tour will come to an end after the April 15 performance at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. From there, Grande will take a few weeks off before she heads to Europe for two months then to South America for a set of shows. The Dangerous Woman tour will conclude on July 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mac Miller onstage with Ariana wasn’t the only newsworthy item from Friday night’s sold-out concert in Inglewood. Anytime you get that close to Hollywood, the stars are bound to come out in full force. Kim Kardashian West was at The Forum with her 3-year-old daughter North West. Kim and her adorable daughter made their way backstage to meet the songstress before the show. Shortly after the visit, 36-year-old Kardashian West posted a picture on her Instagram account of the three beauties in Ariana’s dressing room. Ms. Grande posted as well on her Snapchat a picture of her with North West, both sporting the popular bunny filter.

Also in attendance was Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City and former Fifth Harmony band member Camila Cabello. Brooklyn Beckham was in the crowd as well as Niall Horan from boy band One Direction. Just last year, Horan released his first solo single without the band. The song, titled “This Town,” won him a 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist. He was also nominated for for an iHeartRadio Music Award in the category of Best Solo Breakout Artist but lost to his former bandmate Zayn.

It is unlikely that Mac Miller will join Arianna on any other tour stops. He will soon be embarking on his own tour beginning this month and continuing through mid-July. Maybe Ari will join him on his stage to share another onstage kiss.

