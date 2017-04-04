Gigi Hadid’s Entire Workout Regimen Revealed Thanks To Her Trainer

Gigi Hadid’s personal trainer is revealing details of her workout regimen. The model shed some pounds for the sake of her modeling career. Gigi showed off her insanely toned stomach and lean legs on at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It worked since she was picked a second time to walk the coveted runway show.

Gigi Hadid walked alongside sister Bella Hadid and best friend Kendall Jenner. Gigi has been walking a series of shows in Paris and New York Fashion Week. For the blonde beauty, it can be hard to find time to work out. Hadid’s personal trainer Rob Piela told Women’s Health how she finds time to stay in shape.

“When Gigi is in New York, we’ll work out every day for an hour, combining high-cardio boxing sequences of jabs, elbows, and uppercuts plus knees and kicks with strength-training exercises on the mat.”

Though they work out together every day, they like to mix up her workouts based on how she’s feeling that day. Rob, the founder of the Gotham Gym, said there are only four moves for fans to get a body like Gigi’s. Her signature moves are donkey kicks, bicycle crunches, bicep curls, and tricep extensions. You should aim for 20 reps of each exercise.

The supermodel also took time out of her busy schedule to do some rapid-fire questions with Piela all while holding a plank for a straight minute. Hadid quickly answered various questions – such three words she would use to describe herself after a workout (“alive, happy, and strong”) to what she’s passionate about teaching her fans (“people being nice to each other”), according to People. As for her favorite quote, Hadid says it’s about pushing herself to do more in her life.

“My stepdad always told me that good is the enemy of great, and I always thought that was such an empowering thing because there’s always room to get better,” she told Piela.

It’s worked in her favor. She debuted her first-ever clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger, and she won the British Fashion Council’s Model of the Year Award in December. Gigi’s advice to her younger self is to remind herself that “everything works itself out.” She also has some inspiration for those down days.

“Call your mom, eat some good food, and go on a walk,” she added.

But she admits that even she has a tough time getting out of bed in the morning. This is how Hadid mentally prepares herself for the day ahead.

“Can I stay in bed longer? Do I have to get on a plane today? What’s for breakfast?” are just some of the questions she ponders.

Gigi Hadid revealed to Health.com that her other go-to workout movie is a simple squat that she can do anywhere. But, she has to remind herself on her busy days. Gigi has a simple trick for reminding herself to do her workouts. She puts a sticky note on her mirror to remind herself to do every 15 squats every time she walks past it.

“They are painful, and you have to do so many of them to work,” she said. “It’s a good trick. It reminds you to have integrity; no one is watching.”

Back in February, she revealed some of her workout preferences in a new video with Rebook, reports Teen Vogue. Hadid was announced as the face of the brand’s #PerfectNever campaign. In the video, she played a game of “this or that,” talking about everything from fitness classes to whether she prefers to wear sneakers or heels.

In the minute-long clip, Gigi gives her favorite ways to stay fit and active. She loves workout classes and “yoga vibes,” but she will never step foot on a treadmill. She also admits that she’s not a great dancer. She loves burpees when it comes to sweating it out in the gym. Check out the rest of Gigi’s interview in the video below.

[Featured Image by Getty Images for Reebok]