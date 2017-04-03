Katy Perry, Russell Brand’s Failed Marriage: Comedian Reveals Truth About Split, Speaks Fondly Of His Ex

Katy Perry and Russell Brand became history after they split in 2012. Both have already moved on with new loves since that time, although Perry recently broke up with Orlando Bloom. However, for the English comedian, the “Roar” singer will always be special to him.

During his appearance on John Bishop: In Conversation With on March 30, the 41-year-old actor took a short trip down memory lane by reflecting on his marriage to Perry. He revealed that it was their conflicting schedules that made them let go of each other.

“Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree. The marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions.”

Katy and Russell were married for only 14 months. But even after all these years, Brand can still acknowledge the good things that happened while they were together.

“But I have come away from that experience. I still feel very warm toward her. I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, ‘Awe, there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.'”

Brand’s new comments about Perry come as a surprise as he hasn’t always been nice to her after their split. In his documentary Brand: A Second Coming, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was candid about how he’s not always a fan of living in the limelight. He seemingly slammed Katy for the “vapid, vacuous” celebrity lifestyle he lived when they were together, which is something he’s always detested.

Also in the documentary, the Army of One actor was heard telling his friend Stephen Merchant that he didn’t believe he and Katy would last long.

Katy Perry also had a clue about his plans for divorce when he sent her a text message. In 2013, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer shared her side of the split story to Vogue’s July issue, saying that she was in love with him at the time she married him, but she hasn’t heard from her ex-husband after they split. The last time Perry heard from Brand was when he sent her a text message saying he’s divorcing her on December 31, 2011.

Katy also said that her ex-husband seemed to have found it difficult to accept the fact that she is a successful artist. This was also one of the reasons why they split.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness.”

Russell Brand may be saying nice things to Katy Perry now, but it wasn’t too long ago that she opened up about how wrecked she was after their divorce. The 32-year-old singer told the Strait Times in 2013 that she stayed in bed for two weeks when they split and that it felt like she was “punched in the face.”

“So I had to face the reality that things are not always on cloud nine,” Perry added.

Katy and Russell met sometime in 2009 for her cameo appearance in his comedy Get Him to the Greek. They married in 2010 with a private and spiritual Indian wedding attended by close friends and relatives. After their split, Perry had an on-and-off relationship with John Mayer. Brand, on the other hand, is now with partner Laura Gallacher, with whom he has a daughter named Mabel.

On the same show with Bishop, Brand gushed about his daughter, saying she has changed the way he lives life. He also described his relationship with Gallacher as “real” and a “f**king relief.”

