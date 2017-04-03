‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Splits From New Girlfriend Madison Walls

That was fast! Just weeks after confirming their new relationship, Javi Marroquin and Madison Walls have called it quits.

Last month, after enjoying a trip to Philadelphia after hitting it off on social media, Javi Marroquin of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 and Madison Walls of MTV’s Real World revealed they were dating and planning to get to know one another better. Now, weeks later, they’ve pumped the breaks on their whirlwind romance.

“We just decided being friends is better off,” Javi Marroquin confirmed to Radar Online on April 3, adding that he’s doing “great” despite the breakup.

Days ago, fans first began to suspect that something had happened between them when Javi Marroquin suddenly removed all photos of Walls from his Instagram page. Then, over the weekend, Marroquin was seen with a few friends as he enjoyed his graduation from the Airman Leadership School. Meanwhile, Walls reportedly enjoyed a boozy weekend with friends of her own.

Javi Marroquin and Madison Walls appeared to be excited about their relationship when they spoke to E! News just two weeks ago.

During a joint interview, Walls applauded Marroquin for being a gentleman and said she appreciated his core values and what he stands for. Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin seemed to be planning to take things slow as Walls looked forward to introducing the reality dad to her young daughter.

“I haven’t introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet. I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better,” Javi Marroquin explained.

Walls added, “I’m really excited for him to come to Austin next month. I’m going to introduce him to my friends and family and [my daughter] Harper and yeah it should just be a really good time and then we are already making plans for this summer together.”

Javi Marroquin went on to reveal that his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, was well aware of their relationship.

“Kail knows about the relationship for sure,” Javi Marroquin explained. “I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby.”

In other Javi Marroquin news, the reality star is expected to begin filming on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 in the coming months. Although he told E! News last month that he was on good terms with Lowry, they may be seen at odds on the show. After all, as fans may recall, Lowry claimed she didn’t want more kids just last year.

Javi Marroquin married his ex-wife in 2012 and enjoyed a second ceremony one year later — just weeks before Lowry gave birth to their son, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3. Unfortunately, Javi Marroquin’s marriage was plagued by drama and allegations of cheating, and in May of last year, Lowry confirmed they were calling it quits. At the time, Javi Marroquin was deployed in Qatar, and as fans saw on the show, he wasn’t on board with her decision against having more children.

At the end of 2016, months after confirming the split, Lowry became pregnant with her third child with an unnamed man who she is no longer dating.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, tune into tonight’s Teen Mom 2, which features the Ask the Moms special at 9 p.m., followed by the All the Reasons We Love Teen Mom 2 special at 10 p.m. on MTV.

