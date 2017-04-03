Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Relationship Heats Up, Meets Her Mom In NYC

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted out in New York City. The singer introduced her new athlete boyfriend to her mother as their relationship heats up.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez must be getting pretty serious. The singer had already been reported to have introduced her two nine-year-old twins to the former Yankees player, she has met his sister, and now the singer and her new boyfriend spent time with her mother over the weekend.

Lopez’ mother and her new boyfriend have the same last name

According to E!, J.Lo just introduced her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez to A-Rod and the trio enjoyed a fun day out in the city together.

The three were photographed laughing and enjoying each other’s company, bundling up in jackets to keep warm in the cool New York City air.

Lopez and Rodriguez are both from the city. Jennifer was born in the Bronx and Alex was born in Washington Heights.

A-Rod’s sister referred to J.Lo as the Spanish word for sister-in-law on Instagram

The celebrity couple has been getting to know each other’s loved ones over the past few months they have been dating.

Last month, Jennifer was reportedly spending some quality time with Rodriguez’s sister, Susy Dunand.

The ladies even snapped a few photos together for social media and Dunand even referred to J.Lo as her “cuñi,” which means sister-in-law.

A-Rod and J.Lo had known each other for years before dating

Industry insiders claimed that J.Lo and A-Rod have “known each other for years” but haven’t dated before because the “timing wasn’t right.” The couple first met 12 years ago at Yankee Stadium before a game, according to NY Daily News.

Rodriguez and Lopez are now both divorced and parents of two.

“He loves family and so does she.” “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

A-Rod recently appeared on The View, where he opened up to the panel about his relationship with the singer and Shades of Blue actress.

The professional athlete is the first of the two who has said anything to the public about their new relationship.

“It’s obvious, we’ve been having a great time.”

Rodriguez told The View panel that he thought Lopez, 47, was an “amazing, amazing girl.”

“One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

The former baseball player also said how much he enjoyed how athletic she was.

“She was a track star in high school and junior high, so she’s an awesome, awesome athlete.”

Prior to Jennifer’s introduction to her mother, the new celebrity couple was spotted out on a romantic lunch date in New York City at the hot spot, Madea.

Prior to their romantic involvement, J.Lo was linked to Drake for a few months and A-Rod recently broke up with Silicon Valley tycoon Anne Wojcicki.

Sources told E! News that the two had a “crazy” connection immediately. Although the two once claimed that their relationship was just a fun fling, it has obviously escalated to something more serious.

