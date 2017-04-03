Could Heather Dubrow Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ After Quitting?

Heather Dubrow may have just made her debut on Freeform’s Young & Hungry, but does that mean she isn’t game for a reality return?

According to a new report, Bravo TV is interested in Heather Dubrow coming back to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the series’ upcoming 12th season and recently offered her a deal that would allow her to participate in both projects.

Unfortunately for Heather Dubrow’s fans, she declined.

“Bravo offered [Heather Dubrow] a friend role for this upcoming season of [The Real Housewives of Orange County] and she declined,” a source revealed to Radar Online on April 3.

Heather Dubrow joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its seventh season and continued to star in a full-time role until her exit after Season 11.

“[Heather Dubrow’s] contract was different than the other housewives, because the other ladies are under a contract that forbids them from working on other projects while on [The Real Housewives of Orange County],” said the source. “But because Heather was involved in other productions all along, she had a different contract with Bravo.”

Although the network would love to have Heather Dubrow return to her full-time role, or to a part-time role, it appears that the reality star and actress is unwilling to rejoin the show at this time. Instead, she’s focused on her acting career and her family.

“[Heather Dubrow] seems to see herself as being above all that drama, like she is bigger than [The Real Housewives of Orange County],” the insider claimed. “She always bragged about how she didn’t need to be on [The Real Housewives of Orange County] and told the other cast mates that the only reason she was on it was because she hoped it would launch her into acting work. And she was right!”

Heather Dubrow is married to Dr. Terry Dubrow, who stars alongside Dr. Paul Nassif (the former husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Adrienne Maloof, in the E! Network’s Botched, and they share four children together.

Heather Dubrow first announced she would not be moving forward with production on The Real Housewives of Orange County in January. At the time, she broke news of her exit from the reality series during an episode of her Podcast series, Heather Dubrow World.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Heather Dubrow explained to listeners, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

Heather Dubrow went on reveal that her four children, the oldest of which are teenagers, were a major factor in her decision to call it quits on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She also said that she was excited to explore some “really cool, interesting opportunities.”

“I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them,” she explained.

Although Heather Dubrow is done with Bravo for now, she did say that she would miss her former co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Meghan King Edmonds.

