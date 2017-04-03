Scheana Marie Divorce: Why Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Marriage End?

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s marriage came to an end during last week’s Vanderpump Rules finale and tonight, the couple will reunite for the Season 5 reunion.

While fans will have to wait and see what Mike Shay has to say about his split later tonight, his estranged wife has said plenty and during a recent interview with E! News, the reality star put her former partner on blast for reportedly suffering a drug relapse.

During the interview, Scheana Marie said that two days prior to her finale chat with Mike Shay, she was told that he had been buying pills.

“I was like, ‘I’m now done… Nothing at all can change my mind. I was willing to forgive you after you left me, and try and move past that, and work through it and start over and become best friends again and do all of this.’ I was still willing to try,” Scheana Marie explained to the outlet. “The second I found out he was still lying to me—and had been for six to eight months—I was done.”

Scheana Marie informed that outlet that while she was willing to work though Mike Shay’s personal struggles, she wasn’t willing to do so if she couldn’t trust him. She also said that Mike Shay had been stealing.

In another interview last week, Scheana Marie told In Touch Weekly magazine that in addition to his reported drug use, Mike Shay had allegedly been caught having an “emotional affair with a fan.”

While the reality couple’s divorce was just seen playing out on the show, the SUR Restaurant waitress and Mike Shay announced their plans for divorce publicly in December of last year.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” Scheana Marie and Mike Shay told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Although Scheana Marie and Mike Shay claimed to be planning to stay civil at the time, their split has seemingly gotten messier since the reality star went public with her new boyfriend — who just happened to be a friend of Mike Shay’s.

As for Mike Shay’s alleged drug use, he took to Instagram in November of last year to deny the rumors against him. In a post to fans, Mike Shay told his followers that he was happy and sober. He also encouraged readers against believing online rumors.

Since splitting, Scheana Marie has been dating Robert Valletta and Mike Shay has been focusing on his music. As fans will recall, Mike Shay was off-camera for much of the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules due to his career with Dat Dope Group, aka DDG. That said, a recent report by Radar Online suggested that Mike Shay could appear on the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules but noted that his role on the show would likely be reduced.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, don’t miss the first installment of the 3-part reunion special on tonight’s Vanderpump Rules at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]