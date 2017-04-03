‘Rick and Morty’ S3 E01 Recap/Review: Some Continuity Before Summer Release

Rick and Morty defied expectations by releasing its third season’s premiere episode on April Fools’ day, and at an extended, continuous loop, too. The unorthodox decision to air Season 3 Episode 1 this early in the year has managed to impress and surprise fans of the, many of whom were completely blindsided by the episode’s release.

Here is a brief recap and review of Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 1, “The Rickshaw Redemption.” Needless to say, massive spoilers lie ahead, so do proceed with caution.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 1 surprised fans of the animated black comedy not only because of its release date but also because of its plot. Completely defying expectations, the first episode of Season 3 started off exactly where the second season left off. This is a bit out unorthodox for Rick and Morty, which usually follows an episodic formula.

Nevertheless, the producers of the hit series were able to hit the sweet spot between continuity and classic Rick and Morty humor. The episode opened with the Galactic Federation attempting to draw out Rick’s secrets by going inside his mind. Rick’s family was featured too, in an Earth that was under the rule of the Galactic Federation. True to rumors, Jerry was actually thriving in the new system, mainly as a result of his incompetence. Summer and Morty, however, were facing a massive existential crisis, according to an IGN report.

Morty was convinced that Rick left them to fend for themselves after the events of the Season 2 finale, while Summer was set in her belief that her grandfather loved them. After retrieving the portal gun from the dead Rick buried in their backyard, the siblings end up in the world that was previously Cronenberged as a result of Morty and Rick’s adventures. Rick, for his part, also ends up escaping, after fooling the Federation with a false memory.

Summer and Morty ultimately end up in the Council of Ricks, just as C-137 Rick manages to infiltrate the Council himself. A pretty cool sequence of events happened after, including Morty shooting Rick on the head and the scientist breaking the Galactic Federation by simply devaluing their currency. By the end of the episode, most of the animated black comedy’s status quo was restored, though the premise of Beth and Jerry’s divorce appeared to be more severe this time around.

The episode ultimately ends with Rick delivering a frightening monologue to a horrified Morty, which echoes much of the same events in the final moments of Season 1 Episode 1, according to a Den of Geek report. True to tradition, a post-credits scene featuring Tammy and Birdperson was featured, which most likely teases that the characters would be haunting the titular duo over the course of the third season.

Overall, the first episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 was exactly what the series needed, and more. After an immensely long break, fans of the animated black comedy demanded a strong start to one of the most original shows on television, and by all means, Rick and Morty Season 3 delivered in spades. The humor was classic, the jokes were on-point, and the continuity was a nice surprise to round off the third season’s debut episode.

The rest of the episodes of Rick and Morty Season 3 would be airing later this year, and from what could be determined so far in the first episode, it would be a ride that could be even wilder than the first two seasons. The Season 3 premiere basically showed that Rick and Morty would not hesitate to step away from proven conventions, and considering the animated black comedy’s nature, that is always a good sign.

[Featured Image by Adult Swim]