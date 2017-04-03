Kim Kardashian And Kanye West All Smiles On A Dinner Date in LA

After the traumatic robbery incident in October last year, Kim Kardashian seems to be recovering and in better spirits. She was most recently seen wearing all smiles after leaving a restaurant on a dinner date with husband Kanye West.

In a report by E! Online, Kim and Kanye were said to be spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles last Saturday night. Kim was smiling as she walked in her black mini dress and long leather coat. Kanye West himself matched his wife’s outfit by wearing a black T-shirt with pants and a jacket.

What’s more, it seems that Kim is ready to take on the challenge of trying for another baby. The model herself knows that she will have difficulty, but in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she said that she wanted her kids to have a sibling, despite the known complications. “I wanna know that I did everything I could to make this happen,” the model said.

She was talking about a surgical procedure which will be done to her uterus. She dropped this bombshell on the family while having dinner on the said KUWTK episode. The Kardashian family listened as Kim revealed that she is going to have her uterus “repaired” because she wants to try for baby number three.

By the looks of shock on her mother’s and sisters’ faces, it seems obvious that the Kardashian family is not too keen on the idea of having Kim undergo such a procedure. Kendall Jenner replied with “Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done,” while Corey Gamble said that he does not want Kim doing anything that risky.

Kim seems to have worked it all out and has been thinking about it for some time because she has an idea of what the surgery will do to her. When her sister Khloe asked for details, Kim replied that the doctors would have to “kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out.” It is a given that she knew how much of a high-risk pregnancy it will be, if ever. This left Khloe wondering, “So why do you want to do it again?”

It remains that her family’s concern should not be underplayed. Her doctor reminded her that she had conditions before that were detrimental to pregnancy, and said that they were “worried about the next serious complication.” Kim knows this herself. Of her possible future pregnancy, she says this.

“Having more kids is definitely gonna be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself.”

She stands by her decision to go forward with the surgery, though.

In any case, seeing her all smiles in this date night with her husband seems to be an indication of her slow but sure recovery. The robbery incident of October 2016 definitely left her in pieces, what with the harrowing experience not only leaving her emotionally wrecked but also giving another reason for people to “misjudge” her. Yet her determination to have another child reflects a positive outlook for her future.

Kim Kardashian has also been seen in public more. Before this date, she and Kanye were also spotted last weekend at a seafood restaurant in L.A. On Thursday she was seen heading to a studio in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to two kids, North West (3) and Saint West (1). Should she actually push through with the risky surgery, we might be seeing a bump carrying baby number three very soon.

