‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale: Every Death, Every Detail!

The Walking Dead season finale is on AMC tonight and if you can’t wait to find out what happens, here are detailed The Walking Dead spoilers for tonight’s Season 7 finale titled The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.

Negan Discovers The ASZ Uprising

The Walking Dead spoilers reveal Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) gets word of the planned attack on Sanctuary from Rick and his crew. There are two sources of betrayal. Gregory (Xander Berkeley) traipses to Sanctuary to blab and the Heapsters are also secret allies of Negan’s band of brothers.

But Negan is also betrayed. Dwight (Austin Amelio) wants Negan dead because with Sherry gone, he’s got nothing. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) decides to trust Dwight and he says he’ll slow down the Saviors and Dwight tells them when Negan is coming and how many Saviors he’ll bring along.

Road Trip to Alexandria

Negan takes Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) with him to ASZ along with a group of fighters according to The Walking Dead spoilers. Sasha agreed to play along with Negan as long as only one or two die. Sasha smuggles along the suicide pill Eugene gave her.

Sasha decides to ride inside the coffin Negan brought to scare Rick even though Negan says she doesn’t have to. Sasha has a bunch of flashbacks of life with Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and how things could have gone differently. She takes the suicide pill on the road, say The Walking Dead spoilers.

Can’t wait for tonight’s inSANE Season 7 Finale of #TheWalkingDead? SAME! Watch the trailer to pump you up: https://t.co/i9xLsEJ4Dd pic.twitter.com/dcv9BJxD06 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 2, 2017

Bumpy Road Ahead

The Walking Dead spoilers show Dwight set up some roadblocks on his way back to Sanctuary and Simon (Steven Ogg) has to break out a chainsaw to clear the road along the way. But the Saviors aren’t the only ones headed to Alexandria on the season finale of The Walking Dead.

Carol (Melissa McBride) and Morgan (Lenny James) are back in butt kicking mode. Morgan planned to sabotage the Saviors alone but Carol talks him out of it. They head for Alexandria with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Shiva, and the Kingdom fighters but The Walking Dead spoilers say they’re late.

Inside Alexandria, Traitors Wait

The Heapsters are inside the Alexandria Safe Zone with Rick and his crew but Rick has no idea they’re in bed with Negan and the Saviors. Rosita (Christian Serratos) has set explosives outside of the gates of Alexandria so she can remotely blow Negan to kingdom come.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) is up in the tower with her rifle. She will have a big fight there that fans of the comics will remember belonged to Andrea. Instead, it’ll be a near death for Michonne reveal new The Walking Dead spoilers. FYI, this is just a battle with the Saviors, not the war.

Negan Certain Of Victory

On tonight’s The Walking Dead, spoilers say Negan rolls up cocky and smirks at Rick through the gates. Eugene gets out and tells Rick to give up then tells him “I’m Negan.” ASZ tries to trigger the explosions but the deceptive Heapsters sabotaged her explosives.

The Heapsters turn on the Alexandrians and Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) holds Rick at gunpoint. Negan plays his trump card and goes to pull out Sasha but she’s dead and turned on the trip and walker Sasha comes at Negan hard on The Walking Dead.

Tired this morning? At least you don’t look like this. Check out the exclusive image gallery from last week’s #TWD: https://t.co/PMArn0fh5v pic.twitter.com/ndUlYALCU8 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 2, 2017

Lucille Is Thirsty

The Walking Dead spoilers say with Negan distracted fighting off zombie Sasha, Carl (Chandler Riggs) opens fire. Jadis shoots Rick in the side and knocks him down. Jadis forces Rick to walk to Negan. The Saviors also get hold of Carl and they force father and son to kneel before Negan.

Michonne appears to fall off the tower which upsets Rick who hears her screaming. Negan tells Rick he’s going to kill Carl and chop off Rick’s hand according to The Walking Dead spoilers. That’s when the Kingdom shows up with Carol in the lead and Shiva starts feasting on Saviors!

More Reinforcements Arrive

On The Walking Dead tonight, just as The Kingdom shows up and starts kicking Savior butt, the Hilltop people led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan) also join the fray with Jesus (Tom Payne). Negan is shocked to see Maggie’s alive. Negan swings his bat at Carl but Shiva’s chaos stops the kill.

Carol and Morgan are shooting Saviors left and right and Negan realizes his goose is kicked. Negan takes off at a run with Simon and Dwight. The Heapster crew sees things have gone bad and they set off some smoke bombs so they can sneak off. Negan flips off the Alexandria people as he drives away.

War Comes In Season 8

At the end of the day, Rick and Rosita are woudded, but not fatally. Sasha and Tamiel (a Heapster) are dead. Michonne is in bad shape but will survive. Back at Sanctuary, The Walking Dead spoilers say Negan interrogates Eugene on how Sasha wound up dead and he says maybe she suffocated.

Negan tells cheering Saviors, “We are going to war!” The episode ends with a voice over from Maggie about her journey from her father’s farm to ASZ. Maggie and Jesus go find Sasha in the woods and finish her off. The Walking Dead spoilers say the episode closes with everyone back together bonding.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]