Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce Not Happening: ‘Taken Aback’ By Support

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are really setting some serious goals for estranged couples around the world. The beloved Ben and Jen duo of Hollywood are doing everything they can to save their marriage and preserve a happy future for their kids.

The estranged but happy couple were recently spotted together with kids, enjoying and happily smiling. Garner and Affleck have reportedly become very close since the Batman V Superman actor’s rehab stint battling alcohol addiction has been announced.

Many close sources of the couple confirmed that Ben and Jen’s divorce will not happen and does not seem like a future event either. They both are happy together and devoting their time for their kids. The 44-year-old actor is getting all the support he can after revealing his alcohol addiction’s recovery, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Ben is doing great. He is still very taken aback by the outpouring of support since making his very personal announcement. As always, he’s enjoying spending time with his children and friends, and working.”

According to People Magazine, the actor has really come forward as a doting father and given Garner’s dedication towards her three children, she is happy to look for ways now to make their relationship work. The reports claim that the 44-year-old actress has had a change of heart.

“Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try. There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

The official representatives of the couple have not confirmed yet that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce is not happening. However, seeing that the duo is really trying hard to set good parent goals for their kids, they might get back together again.

It is already two years since the couple announced their separation but a divorce is least likely to happen. Ben and Jen are putting their best foot forward for their three kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s relationship hit rock bottom when the Batman V Superman actor stopped supporting and being emotionally available for his wife. In her tell-all interview, the Pearl Harbor actress admitted that she could feel his absence but Affleck remains the love of her life and she would marry him again if she can.

“He can cast quite a shadow. Of course this is not what I imagined when I ran down the beach, but it is where I am. We still have to help each other get through this. He’s still the only person who really knows the truth about things. And I’m still the only person that knows some of his truths.”

After the announcement of their separation, Ben has really tried to be available for his family more and more. The sources further revealed that the couple’s separation was really hard on the actor and since then he has decided to work on himself.

The Live By Night actor is getting healthy and co-parenting with estranged wife is his priority. He revealed in his Facebook post that Jen has been very supportive of him. The sources confirmed that it was Ben’s sole decision to go to rehab and improve his health.

“This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Meanwhile, the couple is also getting back working in films and taking turns to be available with children. Garner has several future movie commitments including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Wakefield and Amusement Park. Affleck will be next seen in Justice League movie by Zack Synder playing the role of Batman/ Bruce Wayne. The film will release on November 17, 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]