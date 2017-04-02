“Rick And Morty” Season 3 Premiere Out Now [Breaking]

The long awaited Season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty is out, live streaming now on the Adult Swim website. This is not an April Fools Day prank.

The episode is a surprise release drop with no previous warning. It is a brand new episode of Rick and Morty playing on a loop on the Adult Swim website. If you come in at the middle of this premiere episode, just wait until the episode is over and you can watch it from the beginning.

You can watch the new episode of Rick and Morty here.

Adult Swim is famous for its April Fools Day pranks, so people were skeptical at first when the episode dropped. Instead, it appears that this is really the first episode of Rick and Morty season 3.

The episode is 24 minutes long, so it is not a teaser or a promotional trailer. Adult Swim has not announced how long the episode will be up for, so the best thing for fans of the show is to watch it now while it is still up on the stream!

The episode is filled with action and sci-fi elements.

This is a huge surprise for fans of Rick and Morty, who have been waiting for the Season 3 premiere amidst a production fraught with conflict. The fact that the new episode is finally out is a boon for fans of the popular sci-fi comedy.

It is unknown if the rest of Rick and Morty Season 3 is forthcoming, or if this is just a special treat.

[Featured Image by TGPRN TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC./AP Images]