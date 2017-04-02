Alec Baldwin Comes Clean About His Past Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Alec Baldwin is setting the record straight on his past drug and alcohol abuse in a brand new interview.

The 58-year-old actor and Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator sat down with Good Morning America for a talk about his sordid history with substance abuse. Now admittedly cleaned-up, the 30 Rock star’s tell-all chat will air on GMA the morning of Monday, April 3, on ABC. Will you be tuning in to watch Alec Baldwin’s candid interview?

In a shocking revelation, Baldwin revealed that he once overdosed on drugs — a disclosure that The Hunt for Red October leading man can recollect with levity, thanks to a successful acting career and fulfilling family life. Alec’s tales of drug and alcohol abuse (and assuredly much more) will be included in his forthcoming autobiography, Nevertheless: A Memoir. The new book is due for release the day after Baldwin’s GMA appearance, April 4.

Did you know about Alec Baldwin’s drug overdose? In a recent item from Us Weekly, it’s explained that the apparent overdose came at the nadir of Baldwin’s nasty drug and drink habit. Reportedly, the Ghosts of Mississippi actor got sober after a frightening two-year period in which he consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and drugs.

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27. And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker … to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

Thankfully, Baldwin is now clean. As with many recovering addicts, the date that his recovery began is seared into his mind forever. When did Alec go sober? February 23, 1985, is the day that Baldwin began his first steps toward recovery, as the entertainer reportedly told GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos in the upcoming interview.

Celebrity site Too Fab also picked up on the story of Alec’s self-described “misery” during his hard-partying years. As Alec reportedly told Stephanopoulos in the shocking interview that will air on Monday, he counts himself thankful that he was able to clean up at such a relatively young age. Going sober in his 20s, Alec knew that getting clean would have been more difficult to attain at a later time, a trap in which many addicts unfortunately succumb.

“I think I would’ve got it eventually, but I’m glad I got it when I did ’cause not many people get sober when they’re young.”

Now, Alec is happily clean and sober with his wife of five years, Hilaria Balwin (nee Thomas). The two married on June 30, 2012, in New York City. Alec and Hilaria have three children together: 3-year-old daughter Carmen, 1-year-old son Rafael, and their brand new baby boy, Leonardo. Alec Baldwin was previously married to actress Kim Basinger, whom with he had daughter Ireland Baldwin, now 21-years-old and a fashion model.

In addition to the publicity campaign surrounding his new book, Alec is also currently making the rounds in promotion of his brand new movie, The Boss Baby, released on Friday. In the computer-animated comedy film, Baldwin voices the titular baby who moonlights as a secret agent. The Boss Baby, directed by Tom McGrath from a book by Marla Frazee, currently holds a 49% rating on movie review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Below, watch Alec Baldwin’s 17th SNL monologue from a recent episode of the popular comedy show.

What do you think about Alec Baldwin’s admission of past drug and alcohol abuse? Are you proud of actor for coming clean about his clandestine history? Let us know your thoughts about Alec Baldwin and his admitted past drug overdose and alcoholic tendencies in the comments section below.

