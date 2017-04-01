Country Trio The Band Perry Go To The Dark Side: Check Out Their New Sound

The Band Perry has returned with a whole new look and sound. The country trio looks and sounds more like a rock group in the same vein of The White Stripes. They just dropped a new album and they are currently on tour. If you’re used to The Band Perry’s old aesthetic, then you may do a quick take. The band decided to change things up and go the darker side.

The Tennessee trio made up of Kimberly, Reid, and Neil Perry, look completely different. Especially Kimberly, who used to don blonde locks in their debut music video “If I Die Young.” The Band Perry has an even darker sound to go with their new look. Despite their new look, they insist they haven’t changed at all. They believe their new look goes perfectly with their forthcoming third album, My Bad Imagination, reports Rare Country.

“There’s a lot that comes along with a bad imagination, so we sort of set this bar of what does that look like, what does that feel like?” Kimberly said on a March 22 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Probably what you see before you know is sort of what we’ve always felt on the inside, finally making its way to the outside.”

Kimberly is mainly rocking a new look. She is a dark brunette with bangs. As for the guys, they look sleek and edgier with their new haircuts as well. She also dons a shade of red lipstick and jet-black hair, while her brothers wear red and black apparel. James calls he and his brother’s style “bizarre-o Willy Wonka.”

The band also dropped their new song “Stay in the Dark.” The song is a departure from country music. Like Taylor Swift has successfully done, The Band Perry is hoping to crossover to mainstream pop. However, there is no release date for their new album, My Bad Imagination, but it could release later this year. The band only said that their new album will introduce their fans to their new sound.

“My Bad Imagination is an album with a ton of layers and surprises for our fans. Our fans have stuck by us over the past year while we’ve been quietly creating our new music, and now we want to get close to them as we can to start listening and moving to these new sounds together.”

The Band Perry brought their new look and sound to an intimate show at the Great American Music Hall. They wanted to do a mini tour while the iron was hot. According to SF Gate, they didn’t even break out their old instruments during their entire 50-minute set. The brief show displayed how far they have come and how much they have changed.

“We thought, ‘Let’s just hit the road and play these songs for our friends,'” Kimberly told the crowd.

The Band Perry covered a medley of pop songs from White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexyback.” They also introduced their new song “Look At Me Now,” another pop song which fits the theme of their pop-themed tour.

“The last two years of our lives have been a rocky road,” Kimberly said, addressing the breakup rumors plaguing the band. “That’s because growth sometimes comes with growing pains.”

The new sound is working for them. According to Taste Of Country, “Stark in the Dark” currently sits at No. 30 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs chart. On Wednesday, March 8, they spoke to Radio.com about their new music and their relationship with the country music industry to this day. Kimberly hinted that they have been shunned by the industry.

“It’s OK to be a little different,” said Kimberly. “We definitely have felt, over the past couple of years, in the environments that we’re in, that we’re in high school and it’s the first day, because nobody is talking to us for some reason.”

“It takes courage to be yourself,” Neil added. “It’s not easy, but once you get to that point, it’s very freeing.”

“There’s a lot of magic in that,” Kimberly added.

[Featured image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL]