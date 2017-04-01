The Carrie Underwood Workout: How She Gets Those Toned Arms And Lean Legs

Carrie Underwood’s fans would love to have her toned arms and lean legs. The singer loves to show them off when she’s performing. And now her personal trainer is opening up about the country singer’s four signature workout moves in an exclusive interview with People magazine, which was published on Thursday, March 30. Erin opera works with Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, and many other country music stars. She also shared a few of the arm workouts she does with the singer.

Underwood’s personal trainer is a USANA Fitness Ambassador. She revealed that she has the singer do push-up holds, up-down planks, chin-ups, and floor dips. Underwood usually sticks to the 10 to 20 range when doing each of these workouts. However, she will aim for 30 dips.

Erin also spoke to E! News about how to get Carrie’s abs just in time for bikini season. While Carrie is not the type to flaunt her midsection, it’s no doubt that the singer is in shape in that area of her body. Carrie likes to do side planks with twists, sumo squat side bends, belly froggers, and lunge hold twists.

Today is #NationalLoveYourPetDay !!! And my sweet Ace and Penny Jean are pretty hard NOT to love! #rescuedogs #adopt #SpayAndNeuter A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

At the end of your work, Oprea advises that you should consume protein within 30 minutes to an hour. This will help repair your muscles. Just doing a bunch of ab work doesn’t mean that you will get flat abs, according to the pro.

“Just remember: You can do a ton of ab work, but it’s not going to matter unless you’re eating clean and throwing some cardio in there, too,” she said.

Longevity also revealed some of Underwood’s secrets for getting ready for bikini season. Underwood stays ready all year-long by working out every day. It’s easy for the country crooner since she loves working out.

Get. It. Girl! Love that the amazing @lindsayell loves working out ???? and love that she's rocking some @caliabycarrie ! #MusclesArePretty #StayThePath A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:42am PST

“I love being in the gym so it’s kinda rare when I do have a day that I’m just like, ugh! Not today,” said Underwood. “But afterwards, I just feel so much better. It might not be the greatest work out ever, but if I can just get 30 minutes on elliptical (…) I did something.”

Carrie doesn’t believe in high-intensity workouts. She believes in going easy on herself. She likes to work out for 90 minutes, six days a week with her other personal trainer, Eve Overland. The two will do high-intensity interval training, running, weight lifting, and squat work outs. But, you don’t have to work out like Carrie to get her body. If you hate the gym then just do something to get your body moving.

Tabata workouts are Underwood’s favorite since they allow her to work out in a short time. It’s helpful when she’s on traveling on tour. One Tabata routine lasts four minutes, according to Longevity. You can also incorporate other exercises such as lunges, planks, crunches, or any others that do not require equipment.

I love it when @iveychilders gets creative in the kitchen, because those around her benefit! Yummy vegan broccoli "cheese" soup! Thanks for lunch, girl! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:10am PST

The “Before He Cheats” singer says you should always have a plan for your workouts. Whenever she travels, Carrie will rest an additional day in order to avoid jet-lag.

“You have to plan things out and think ahead,” Underwood said.

Some tools she uses is a workout diary to write out her fitness routines or health plan. Even if you only have ten minutes to spare, you will be ready to work out.

Underwood doesn’t just workout with her personal trainers. She also likes to work out alongside her adorable two-year-old son Isaiah, according to E! News. In a recent Instagram post, Underwood shared a video of her doing yoga with her son by her side in his onesie pajamas. Since she’s a singer, mom, and entrepreneur, she has to squeeze in a workout whenever she can.

My workout buddy…mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works! #StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

When it comes to Carrie’s diet, she likes to eat “clean and simple.” When it comes to planning her meals, she will eat tofu with rice and vegetables. For breakfast, she will eat steel-cut oats with maple syrup and berries. When it comes time for lunch or dinner, she will eat quinoa or brown rice with vegetables and tofu. She makes sure to pack on the protein and vegetables for her meals.

Honored to be a part of @theorganproject gala tonight in Toronto! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Carrie Underwood is performing at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, April 2.

