Kylie Jenner, Rapper Boyfriend Tyga Living Separate Lives As Relationship Cools

Kylie Jenner and rapper boyfriend Tyga are rumored to be living separate lives as their volatile relationship has again cooled off a bit.

Hollywood Life reported the reality TV star is saddened by the life-changing switch, but seems determined to put on a brave face.

“Kylie is sad as she and Tyga are living separate lives,” said a source. “Lately, she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them.”

It’s quite the change of pace for the 19-year-old Jenner, who for years now has seemed joined at the hip with the “Rack City” rapper.

“Kylie is finding comfort in her friends as she deals with her relationship issues,” a source added, reveling that Tyga has already moved out of her Hidden Hills home and into his own Hollywood Hills bachelor pad as the couple comes about the business of carving out some “me” time for themselves.

Part of their issue is said to revolve around Jenner coming to feel that her much older boyfriend was taking advantage of her financially.

“Kylie feels like she needs a break from Tyga’s mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna,” said a source. “Kylie saw what happened to Rob [Kardashian] and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too. The latest social media outburst from Chyna only made Kylie feel more secure in her decision to lean away from Tyga.”

Chyna has children with both Tyga and Rob, and recently she launched into a full-scale attack on the rapper where, among other things, she accused him of not paying child support.

Even before then, Kylie had started omitting mention of her boyfriend from her many social media platforms, including her Snapchat account.

Since leaving Jenner’s residence, word is Tyga hasn’t exactly been home licking his wound and is said to have been hosting a party “every other night.”

That’s a change from widespread rumors that Jenner often found him to be too clingy and desperately wanted time to herself.

The two also split roughly a year ago amid rumors of his unfaithfulness. Around that same time, Jenner was spotted out and about with rapper PartyNextDoor, fueling speculation that she had moved on and the two of them were then an item.

Among the sightings, the two were spotted in Hollywood together, where they visited the TCL Chinese Theatre and a Russell Simmons’ All Def Comedy Live event.

Several media outlets reported back then that Kylie and Tyga were not speaking and she had returned to momager Kris Jenner’s Calabasas, California estate.

In a subsequent video, she later reflected, “I don’t know. I love really hard. I think that is enough from me for Snapchat tonight.”

Meanwhile, since Chyna went public with her rant, Tyga is rumored to be contemplating filing suit and giving thanks that the two are no longer together.

“If anything, Blac Chyna just reminded Tyga exactly why he hated their relationship — because of her attitude,” said a source. “To be honest, he doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about and doesn’t even care to. Tyga pays child support and every other expense that comes up for King and he has receipts to prove it. Chyna’s always throwing tantrums like this and Tyga’s so glad she’s not his problem any longer.”

