April Fools Spelling Test: Watch This Viral April Fool’s Day Prank [Video]

A fourth grade teacher in Michigan has gone viral after recording an April Fools prank he played on his class. Joe Dombrowski, a teacher at Royal Oak Elementary School surprised his students last Wednesday with a fake spelling quiz, testing his students with a series of made up words, which he used in elaborate sentences, fooling the children even more.

Dombrowski announced the pop quiz Wednesday afternoon, giving student a list of words and telling them they had a couple of minutes to answer. The quiz contained a list of ten completely made up words, many containing silent letters and different inflections to make things even more confusing.

Managing to keep a straight face, Dombrowski went through the full list of words, instructing the class to grade their own spelling as they went. In an attempt to convince the bewildered kids, the teacher used each false word in a sentence for context.

He began: “Blorskee. As in, ‘I lost my blorskee at a carnival.'”

The words only get more bizarre from there.

Tangateen: “I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen.”

Wazamata: “Students said they were sick, I said, ‘Wazamata with you?'”

Slipert: “Be careful when you’re sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house.”

Chchch: “The horse was angry so I said chchch.”

Rol-aska-tox: “Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown.”

Speenuch: “My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip.”

Shabolaskp: “Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp.”

GÜRRR: “My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR.”

In the video, some of the students can be heard getting more and more agitated with each word, as it becomes clear the spelling has little relationship to the sound of the words.

When the students had finished grading their quizzes, many groaning in disbelief, Dombrowski told them to check the eleventh word. To this, the class shouted in unison: “There is no number 11!”

By this time, the teacher came clean about the prank, announcing “It’s April Fools, because this is an April Fools’ joke,” as he threw his hands up in glee.

“It’s not even April!” came a shout from one of his students. “Close enough,” he said. “April Fools. Congratulations, turn in your tests. This will be on your report card.” Dombrowski has previously stated that he has a “very active” teaching style, which he believes keeps his students more engaged.

As the world celebrates the notoriously fun day on April 1st, many brands have jumped on the April Fools bandwagon in an attempt to prank their customers and fans.

Dating app ‘Hinge’ launched a joke add campaign to coincide with April Fools, in which they announced a new update to their app that would include a “Parental Control Dashboard”. The update was said to allow parents to filter their children’s potential matches based on factors such as occupation, time frame for children, distance from mom and dad and holiday availability.

Similarly, the notorious jokesters over at Burger King released a 60 second ad campaign in the lead up to April Fools in which they announced the launch of their new “Whopper” flavoured toothpaste. In the ad, a spokesperson spruiks the benefits of the toothpaste “To keep that Whopper taste in my mouth, I haven’t brushed my teeth for two weeks. It really works but my wife dumped me.”

This April, nothing fools bad breath more than fresh Whopper ingredients. Introducing WHOPPER™ Toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/VEzicMwbyV — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 31, 2017

Lexus also released an ad campaign this week spruiking their new “Lane Valet” technology, which would, at the touch of a button, work to safely move slow moving vehicles out of the path of other cars, without the need for the driver to honk their horn.

