Selena Gomez Serenaded By The Weeknd On Tour: Romance Soars After Meeting Family

Selena Gomez reportedly couldn’t contain herself when The Weeknd surprised her to a private concert back at their hotel room following a successful show at Lollapalooza.

Selena Gomez supported her man, who has been touring the world for the past month, and while she hasn’t been able to attend all of his shows, the 24-year-old certainly made the effort in making sure that she was present at last night’s show in Brazil.

According to Hollywood Life, after The Weeknd performed to a crowd of more than 20,000 people, the twosome headed back to their hotel room where the “Starboy” singer serenaded Selena Gomez with a private concert of their own.

A source claims that The Weeknd is the most romantic guy that Selena Gomez has ever been with. He’s really shown how much he cares for her, even with the smallest gestures.

Selena had no surprise that once they got back to the hotel, her boyfriend would start singing Usher’s “Superstar” to her as the lights dimmed. It was so unexpected for Gomez, but she couldn’t contain herself because she considered it the most romantic thing she’s seen in a while.

“The Weeknd, 26, laid it on thick to Selena Gomez, 24, after his show, when they were together backstage in private,” an insider gushed. “When they got a moment alone, he just started singing singing [sic] Usher’s ‘Superstar’ to her.

“He was all up in it too, singing the hell out of the hook, telling her ‘he’ll be her groupie because she’s his superstar and he’s her number one fan!’ He wanted Selena to know just how much he adores her, and how thankful he is to have her with him on his tour.”

Selena Gomez has been gutted by the fact that she hasn’t been able to accompany The Weeknd to more shows, blaming her hectic schedule and her work commitments as the reason why the twosome have been kept apart so much as of late.

And while it’s been hard for her, The Weeknd always knows how to make it up to Selena once they finally see each other again. Gomez considers herself a simplistic woman, so being serenaded in a hotel room by her beau was the perfect way to end the night.

“She damn near lost it,” the insider concluded saying. “And cried. Abel keeps surprising her with the most genuine and spontaneous of things.”

Sources say it’s been difficult for Selena Gomez to be away from The Weeknd for more than a week, mainly because the duo have been inseparable ever since they started seeing one another back in December.

Having traveled to Italy together just weeks after confirming their romance, their relationship ended up seeing them fly out to Paris and Toronto, Canada, a month later. It would be an understatement to say that Selena Gomez isn’t obsessed with her boyfriend — but in a good way, of course.

One of the reasons why Selena hasn’t been able to support her man at all of his shows is down to the supposed fact that she’s been working hard to complete her new album, J-14 shares, which sources say could be hitting stores by the summer, followed by a world tour in 2018.

With the love and affection that Selena Gomez has shown The Weeknd in private, it would be shocking for fans not to see the 26-year-old featured on the singer’s upcoming album. Social media users have stressed that they are hopeful of a duet from the two — it would only make sense considering the fact that they’ve supposedly wanted to work together in the past.

What do you make of Selena Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]