Kris Jenner Laughs Off Corey Gamble ‘KUWTK’ Split Rumor With Endless Sex

Kris Jenner is laughing off reports claiming that she has broken up with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble by having plenty of sex with her beau.

The couple has been dating close to three years and Kris Jenner has never made it a secret that she’s deeply in love with Gamble, insisting that he has helped her through some of her toughest moments in life.

Corey was very supportive and stood by Kris Jenner’s side in the midst of finding out that her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, had made plans to transition into a woman, revealing that he was transgender in an interview with Diane Sawyer.

The initial report claimed that “Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now. She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

While she’s made no plans to ever get married again, Kris Jenner couldn’t see herself being with anybody else but Corey, for he is said to make her feel the happiest she’s been in a very long time, sources assert.

That’s why Kris couldn’t contain her laughter when rumors circulated on the internet claiming that the momager had ended her romance with Corey because she supposedly needed some time for herself.

The rumor was also that, Kris Jenner has always had a man by her side since she was a teenager — at this given time, there was nothing else that she wanted other than to be left alone and focus more of her time making her children bigger stars than they already are.

Of course, now it’s said that the reports are completely false. Sources for Hollywood Life claim that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have not split — they’re romance couldn’t be going any better, especially with all the sex they’ve recently been having.

“Kris & Corey are laughing off the breakup rumors,” an insider gushes.

“Things are better than ever as a couple. They are happy have lots of sex, enjoy each others company and things are great. Corey’s has been teasing Kris and making her laugh about the rumor which they both find ridiculous.”

Corey has become so close to Kris Jenner, her children consider him to be like their stepfather. There’s no chance that Kris would want to lose the great relationship she shares with her boyfriend, and the fact that they can laugh off split reports with plenty of sex shows that they aren’t bothered by the rumors one bit, the source concludes.

It’s believed that Corey is actively staying with Kris Jenner at her mansion in Calabasas, California. When she’s not working or trying to finalize another business deal, all that the 61-year-old wants to do is spend quality time with Gamble, who has treated Kris to some very fancy locations in recent months.

News of Kris Jenner having lots of sex in the midst of hearing about rumors of her supposed split with Corey Gamble comes just one week after the momager shared her concerns to her boyfriend about an unknown intruder breaking into Kylie Jenner’s home.

The intense conversation was aired out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kris Jenner is heard stressing that she fears for her daughter’s safety having learned that somebody had trespassed and supposedly broke into Kylie’s home. Corey assured Kris that he would take care of it in a matter of minutes — and he did just that.

What do you make of Kris Jenner’s relationship with Corey? Will they continue to go as strong as they have for much longer?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]