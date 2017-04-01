Huge Update on Eva Marie’s WWE Status, Will She Appear on WWE Programming Again?

It was reported a few days ago that Eva Marie’s contract with WWE will not be renewed when it expires, but will “The Red Queen of WWE” be featured on WWE television before she officially leaves the company? She hasn’t been featured on Raw or SmackDown for roughly eight months. Her aspiring movie career has been keeping her busy, but it’ll be the thing that eventually takes her away from WWE for the foreseeable future.

With Wrestlemania 33 only a few days away, the WWE Universe was wondering if Eva Marie would make an appearance on the grandest stage of them all. It has been rumored that she may make a big WWE return during the SmackDown Women’s Title match. Many people thought Eva Marie could walk out of Orlando as the new Women’s Champion, but all of that was before it was revealed she would be leaving WWE soon.

Now, the WWE Universe is either happy to be rid of her or are wondering what could have been if Eva Marie had continued her wrestling career with WWE. Her dynamic with the WWE Universe was strong, but it was strongly negative. Most WWE fans will remember Eva Marie for her role on Total Divas and for being a heat magnet, whose skills in the ring kept her back from becoming the performer she could have been in time.

It’s being reported that Eva Marie isn’t expected to make any appearance for WWE during Wrestlemania 33 weekend, which means she’s not likely to make any more shows or appearances for the company before her contract runs out. As of this writing, it’s unclear when her contract will officially run out with WWE, but the expectation is it will be much sooner than later. At this point, the fans won’t be looking for her anymore.

In all honesty, there isn’t much value for WWE to feature Eva Marie going forward because everyone knows she is leaving the company. It would be good exposure for her to get another boost on WWE programming before departing for good. She could give something back to the company that made her, but WWE officials may not want to give that platform to someone who is publicly on their way out.

Of course, WWE has used that angle for storylines before. It’s not unheard of for Eva Marie to come back for a run on television and work some kind of “leaving WWE” angle on SmackDown. However, the perception is that Eva Marie is done with wrestling and wants to move onto the next chapter of her career in Hollywood.

The WWE Universe may not remember her fondly, but her run with WWE was incredibly successful and her being able to launch a film career off the WWE platform is proof of that. Of course, not many people will like her using WWE that way, but she made it clear a long time ago that she wanted to pursue an acting career.

“After a few months, I was like ‘OK, if I could emulate The Rock’s career that would be fantastic to make a crossover like how he’s done.’ I really want to take the Eva Marie Brand and do both [wrestling and movies] for as long as I can.”

At the end of the day, the WWE Universe knew that Eva Marie’s passion wasn’t in wrestling or WWE. It isn’t to say she wasn’t passionate or didn’t try her best, but the fans could tell from her performances in the ring that she wanted to do other things. Hopefully, she can have a successful acting career in Hollywood, which will help WWE in a different way. The important thing to remember is Eva Marie made an impact in WWE.

