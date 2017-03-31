Kim Kardashian Pregnancy Quest Leads Her To Risky Uterus Surgery– Will It Work?

Kim Kardashian wants to have a third child and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. In a preview for the next episode of her reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim tells her mother and her sisters about her plans and they involve surgery on her uterus.

Kim reveals that thee doctors told her that the surgery on her uterus will help her to conceive.

“I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she tells her mom and sisters at dinner. “Isn’t that exciting?”

In the clip you can see that her family doesn’t look all that excited. In fact, they seem concerned.

“Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done,” sister, Kendall Jenner says. Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble also looks worried for Kim.

“I don’t want you to, like, do anything risky,” he chimes in.

As usual, Khloe Kardashian is the one who asks the difficult questions and gets more details from Kim about the procedure she’s having.

“I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out and then there’s scar tissue,” Kim says after Khloe asks her about it directly. “It will still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just you’d be able to get pregnant.”

Then Khloe asks the question on everyone’s minds: “So, why do you want to do it again?”

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle,” Kim says to the camera in her confessional. “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try.”

Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy struggle have been well documented over the years since she conceived her first child, North West. With North, she had preeclampsia, a condition that leads to potentially fatal consequences for expectant mothers.

After her second child, Saint West was born, insider sources told the media that Kim would most likely never have another child again again because both pregnancies were high risk.

“The plan now is not to have any more kids and Kim is okay with that,” a source told People Magazine in December 2015. “Doctors have advised that [trying for another] could be dangerous.”

So why does Kim want to try for a third child if she knows that it could be life-threatening? She wants to give North and Saint West a sibling.

“I want my kids to have siblings,” she continues. “And I want to know that I did everything that I could to make this happen.”

A source recently told US Weekly that Kanye and Kim would be open to using a surrogate if the 36 year-old reality TV star’s body couldn’t carry the child. Kim has admitted in the past that she’s open to this option too.

“If the two doctors I trust have told me it would not be safe to get pregnant again, I have to listen to that,” she said during a KUWTK November 2016 episode. She even suggested that one of her sisters could carry the baby.

Of course, there are cynics who will say that Kim just wants a story line for Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s Season 13, a show which has been tanking in the ratings as of late.

But only time will tell if the Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy quest 2017 will help the show improve its visibility or if it will fade into the background for good after 10 years on the air.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Kim Kardashian Defended By John Legend Over Baby Dig, Chrissy Teigen Is Lucky

Kim Kardashian And Other Celebrities Reveal Their Fertility Woes

Kim Kardashian Trying For Baby No. 3 — And Could Be Risking Her Life

How Kim Kardashian Dramatically Changed Her Life After Paris Robbery

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]