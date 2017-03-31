WWE News: John Cena Explains Why ‘WrestleMania 33’ Will Be Special To Him

John Cena is the biggest star in the WWE and WrestleMania every year is a place for the biggest stars to be showcased. However, John has been placed in a very low tier match at WrestleMania 33 where he isn’t fighting for a title and isn’t even fighting a big name star. Instead, Cena is teaming up with his real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to fight The Miz and his wife Maryse.

However, John Cena doesn’t seem fazed by the fact that his match is nowhere near the most anticipated match at WrestleMania 33. Instead, in an interview with ESPN on their show Off the Top Rope, Cena said that this year’s WrestleMania will be very special to him.

While John Cena has fought names like Shawn Michaels and The Rock at WrestleMania events so there is little in the match coming up at WrestleMania 33 that can match up with those events. John Cena has even fought The Miz at WrestleMania before. He lost that match.

However, there is one thing that could make this WrestleMania even more special and make the match memorable for fans. Outside of getting his win back and defending the honor of Daniel Bryan, who The Miz has eviscerated through the year, there is a huge WWE rumor running around John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Bringing back memories of Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth at WrestleMania VII, there are big rumors in the WWE that John Cena and Nikki Bella will win and then Cena will ask Bella to marry him in the middle of the ring.

On the top of this rumor, it seems a little ridiculous. For one thing, John Cena has always maintained that he will never get married again and is happy just being with Nikki Bella. However, a large part of the storyline for the WrestleMania 33 match is The Miz mocking the couple and specifically bringing up that John Cena will never marry Nikki Bella.

When Macho Man Randy Savage lost to Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VII, it was a retirement match and Savage was forced to retire after taking the loss. However, as his manager Sensational Sherri beat him down, Miss Elizabeth returned and saved her former beau and the two reconciled in the ring as fans cried around the arena.

That led to the marriage of Miss Elizabeth and Macho Man Randy Savage, which was held at SummerSlam that year. Both the reconciliation at WrestleMania VII and the wedding that year are two of the most memorable moments in WWE history. There is a chance that the WWE wants to recreate that special moment with John Cena and Nikki Bella.

When it all comes down to it, John Cena has maintained that he doesn’t want to get married but would he do it anyway just to make the WWE happy? Even if he did, there is little chance that the proposal will have the same effect as the Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth one did, although Cena’s core fans of women and children should enjoy the event.

Interestingly, John Cena was asked how he manages to handle his WWE duties, the movies and TV shows, and his personal relationships. Cena simply said that he says yes to everything and then he figures it out after that. One wonders if the WWE asked him to propose to Nikki Bella and he just said yes to be a company man.

When asked what John Cena has planned for WrestleMania 33, John said that he wants to make it to Sunday and fight alongside the woman that he loves. He said after the show, he will take her out for a nice dinner and some wine and make WrestleMania what he wants it to be.

John Cena said he will have a good night with Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 and then worry about Monday when that is over with.

[Featured Image by WWE]