WWE News: Goldberg Thinks His Match With Brock Lesnar Will Be A ‘Blood Fest’

One of the most talked about matches at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 is going to be the third and final battle between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Many fans have spoken out against this match and feel as if it will likely be as bad as the first two, but not everyone has that same point of view. Goldberg actually feels as if the match, expected to headline the pay-per-view, is going to be a war that will likely end up being a “blood fest.”

When Goldberg returned to WWE last October, everyone knew that he would end up having another battle against Brock Lesnar. That match was set up as the main event of Survivor Series in late November and it ended in less than 90 seconds which disappointed a lot of people.

Everyone was shocked by that result and they thought that was the way it was going to all come to an end. Then, Goldberg decided to stick around and see if he had one more title run in him which he did and that is why he’s the WWE Universal Champion now.

Well, Goldberg got the better of Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble as well, even though he didn’t end up winning the whole thing. On the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw this week, the former WCW World Champion ended up with the last word/move as well, and he left Lesnar laid out on the floor.

Now, the third and final match between these two superstars is expected to main event WrestleMania 33 on Sunday and fans are skeptical. They are concerned that it won’t be an overly long match and that it will be another bad one, but Goldberg feels differently and thinks they’re in for some surprises.

Goldberg was a guest on the first-ever episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness where he discussed a number of topics for the upcoming busy weekend. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., he’s ready for WrestleMania and feels that this will be his best match against Lesnar yet.

“I was born into this position and I’m going to do what I’m told to do. And I’m going to do, at the end of the day, what I think people want to see. Well, hopefully, at 33, I’m about to bring out some stuff that I haven’t shown, that I haven’t been about to do because of television restrains. “I think this is going to be a blood fest. This is going to be a knock down, drag out war.”

WWE no longer allows wrestlers to bleed on command, but if a wound happens naturally and isn’t too serious, the match will continue on. If Sunday’s Universal Championship bout is as hardcore and brutal as Goldberg says it will be, blood may be quite possible.

A lot of fans think that Goldberg doesn’t have a big move set and that is why his return matches have ended up being so short. According to Give Me Sport, his match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 is rumored to go about five minutes and no longer than seven minutes at the most.

No matter what, Goldberg knows that the final match of his last run was against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, and it is seen as one of the worst of all time. He wants to make up for that and even though he’s much older now, he wants the fans to know that this WWE run is vindication for his last one.

“It just makes it a lot more difficult to perform that vindication coming back at WrestleMania after 13 years. The first WrestleMania match wasn’t well-received. I know why. And then, now, everybody’s like, ‘okay, well, Goldberg can only go two moves. He can’t go 13 seconds or whatever without sweating. How are they going to put a show on for this one to be better or much better or great compared to what they did before?'”

WrestleMania 33 has a whole card of possibly great matches and some of them have the ability to steal the show and end up as match-of-the-year candidates. The majority of the fans don’t believe that a third match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar has that capability, but WWE is going to sell anyone and everyone on it being great. If it does end up being a brutal war and the all-out “blood fest” that Goldberg thinks, it may finally live up to expectations.

