Is Jennifer Lopez Planning Her Wedding To Alex Rodriguez Amid Engagement Rumor?

Jennifer Lopez definitely has engagement fever on her mind, but is it true that Alex Rodriguez has already proposed to the “All I Have” singer?

Reports claim that the rumors concerning Jennifer Lopez’s supposed engagement aren’t far from the truth. While the 47-year-old has not been presented with a diamond ring just yet, the duo is said to have discussed potential plans to settle down in the near future, and from what’s been said, they are working out a date together.

Jennifer Lopez has already told Alex that she’s too busy to even think about getting married right now. From the success of Shades of Blue to her Vegas residency, and her plans to release a Spanish album later this year, Jennifer Lopez has too much going on to think about which wedding dress to wear for her big day.

But, again, Hollywood Life stresses that Jennifer and Alex are definitely on the same page with their future plans together. Marriage is said to be something that they both want, with sources saying that 2018 or 2019 is likely going to be the year when Jennifer Lopez ties the knot again.

She wants to do it at a time where she’s not stressing over the responsibilities she has with her career while juggling being a mother to twins. When it happens, it has to be authentic and during a time where both of their schedules allow both Jennifer Lopez and Alex to get together and marry under better circumstances.

“For a marriage or engagement to happen this year is a little far fetched and will probably be pushed to a later date, maybe 2018 or 2019,” the insider notes.

“They are being realistic and work is obviously something that is taking over things right now. Jennifer [Lopez] is hustling like crazy for the rest of the year and Alex is busy with all his broadcasting commitments.”

Fans have been rather stunned to see Jennifer Lopez falling in love so soon after her split with Drake. Following the news that she was no longer together with the rapper, it didn’t take more than two weeks for Lopez to confirm her romance with Alex Rodriguez.

It should be noted, however, that Jennifer Lopez has known Alex for well over a decade, having remained friends throughout the years of knowing one another, Entertainment Tonight reports. It just so happens that they were both single, and it wasn’t long for the duo to realize that a relationship between one another was exactly what they wanted.

“They are both still getting acclimated with each other’s kids, and they just want everything to be perfect,” a source reveals. “They know that special things take time, so there is no rush. Everything is going smoothly right now.”

News of Jennifer Lopez’s supposed plans to tie the knot in 2018 or 2019 comes just months after having announced she had signed a new record deal with Epic Records, which will see her record an upcoming Spanish album that’s due for release this summer.

And in the midst of recording new music, Jennifer Lopez also learned that Shades of Blue had been picked up for a third series by NBC, the network confirmed this week, evidently meaning that JLo will reprise the role of her character, Harlee Santos, when the show starts filming again later this year.

Jennifer Lopez has proven herself to be one of the busiest entertainers in Hollywood, so the idea of putting it all on hold for the sake of getting married to Alex doesn’t make sense for the “Booty” singer.

Instead, Jennifer Lopez will make herself more available next year by not taking on as much as she has in recent years so she can enjoy the peaceful planning of her third wedding.

