McDonald’s Quarter Pounders: 100 Percent Fresh Beef Brings Frozen Meat Confusion

A Quarter Pounder meal at your local McDonald’s will taste better soon, at least that’s the hope that’s coming along with the below announcement from McDonald’s. As seen via the McDonald’s Twitter account, McDonald’s announced that all of their Quarter Pounders at most of their eateries will be cooked with fresh beef, which has led many people to ask what kind of meat McDonald’s was using in their Quarter Pounders prior to their announcement. However, a further read into the topic shows that McDonald’s plans to use fresh beef that has never been frozen for their Quarter Pounders, with the Quarter Pounders being cooked fresh to order as McDonald’s customers order the burgers.

Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 30, 2017

Although other popular eateries like In-N-Out Burger have always used fresh beef that’s never frozen, and customers can taste the difference, some people are complaining that McDonald’s will take too long to cook their Quarter Pounders once they switch over to the new system of cooking their fresh Quarter Pounders to order as each customer orders their fresh Quarter Pounders.

“From the first bite of your burger to your last french fry, quality is the most important ingredient at In-N-Out Burger. We don’t freeze, pre-package or microwave our food.”

Other McDonald’s fans are applauding the change, and looking forward to how much better and fresher the not-frozen Quarter Pounders beef patties taste once the change is enacted.

McDonald's says it will swap frozen patties for fresh beef in Quarter Pounders at U.S. locations next year. https://t.co/7z5he4sez3 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 30, 2017

The change for Quarter Pounders, as reported by USA TODAY, means McDonald’s is taking a look at how much the quality of the Quarter Pounder will improve with fresh beef patties replacing frozen beef.

The announcement from McDonald’s to roll out fresh beef Quarter Pounders was made on Thursday, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Aaaaand cue the major E. coli outbreak. Either that, or they are irradiating it, which is safe, but which people… https://t.co/O99ee9Pv4C — Boston Science (@Boston_Science) March 30, 2017

Some publications wrote about fears of an E. coli outbreak with McDonald’s shifting to fresh beef for their Quarter Pounders, instead of frozen beef patties.

McDonald’s upgrade to their Quarter Pounders, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, is an apparent effort from the McDonald’s Corp. to attract more customers and improve its struggling U.S. business.

With the fresh beef coming to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, McDonald’s is competing with eateries like Wendy’s. It isn’t known exactly when in mid-2018 McDonald’s locations will receive the fresh beef, nor which exact McDonald’s locations will get the fresh beef Quarter Pounders first.

McDonald’s explained via Twitter the concept of “flash freezing,” as well as the methods used on their 100 percent beef patties.

“Flash freezing is an effective method of food preservation. This helps to maintain the quality and consistency. Our 100% beef is ground, formed into patties & flash frozen to lock in freshness/flavor. Learn more: http://hotoffthegrillatmcdonalds.com“

The announcement that McDonald’s is updating its Quarter Pounders to fresh beef, as reported by TheStreet.com, comes after many decades of McDonald’s using frozen beef for such fare. The publication reports that McDonald’s has been using frozen meat since the 1970s.

McDonald’s fresh beef Quarter Pounders should be rolled out in 2018, reports Newser.

However, some folks on social media are confused about the concept, as seen in some comments below.

“FOOD FOR THOUGHT:McDonald’s to start using fresh beef in #QuarterPounders – rather than frozen. I’m so hungry now..” “Fresh beef as opposed to spoiled beef? Fresh beef as opposed to fresh kangaroo? What HAVE you been using in the 1/4 Pounders?” “So right now it’s not fresh beef? lets be honest your cheese doesn’t even melt, it’s not gonna be fresh and it’s never gonna be 100%.” “What have you been cooking quarter pounders with?? Semi fresh??” “It’s going to take you a year and a half to make the ‘majority’ of your Quarter Pounders with fresh beef. So many things wrong with this.” “That should be a game changer.”

[Featured Image by Fernando Llano/AP Images]