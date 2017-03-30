‘The Mindy Project’ Season 6: Will There Be A Happy Ending For Mindy And Ben?

The Mindy Project has been renewed for a sixth and final season, airing this September on Hulu. Although several were expecting that the series will come to an end soon, many were still surprised when Mindy Kaling confirmed that Season 6 will be its last.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mindy Kaling revealed that The Mindy Project Season 6 would see Mindy experience the joys and struggles of married life. Season 5 finale ended with Mindy finally married to Ben (Bryan Greenberg), ready to start their little family with their kids Leo and Lindsay.

“We’re really excited about this last season. I think the timing is exactly right. What’s weird is, Mindy is married at the end of the season 5 finale, but she has never been married in the series, so that’s incredibly fun for a character who’s been obsessed with [marriage] and has come close many times, and seeing her disavow it for a while after her disastrous breakup with who she thought was her soulmate. And now she’s married! The final season is the final time—it’s the best time—to confront what that reality is for her,” Kaling said.

While that Season 5 finale was as sweet as it can be, with Mindy proposing to Ben ending with that family tableau shot on the subway, the parting shot definitely gave The Mindy Project fans something to think about. It seemed like Mindy was regretting her decision to marry Ben or perhaps she was just worried that married life might not be what she pictured it to be.

When asked about that ambiguous ending, Kaling said that they too have yet to figure out what’s next for Mindy and Ben. She, however, revealed that she’s always had a vision of how she wanted to end the series. As she was not able to help pen the The Office finale, she had her hands full with The Mindy Project that time, Kaling said that she’s really excited to be given the opportunity to finish a series.

For now, Mindy Kaling said that she’s leaning more towards a closure over a cliffhanger ending. She added that she liked endings where fans get to see what happens to the characters afterwards.

“I remember when The Office ended and Michael got married to Holly, you like thinking that he had a baby with Holly and they were living in [Colorado]. So I do like that, but we haven’t started thinking about what those actually are for everybody,” she said.

Kaling also mentioned that she wanted a surprising, yet feel good finale for The Mindy Project. She wanted to show that Mindy Lahiri, though unwittingly, became a better person after all those years.

Mindy could have ended up with Ben but many still hoped that Danny (Chris Messina) would eventually find his way back to Mindy’s life in Season 6. It was odd that he comindpletely disappeared on the show after that last-ditch attempt to get in touch with Mindy on his wedding day. After all, they have a son together and Danny would probably want to get to know Leo’s step father.

Vulture hoped that there would be an “appropriate closure” between Mindy and Danny on The Mindy Project Season 6. With any luck, we’ll get to see Mindy and Danny act like mature adults, accepting of each other’s new partners. Hopefully, there’s no more lingering feelings between the two, which could jeopardize Mindy and Ben’s marriage.

The Mindy Project Season 6 premieres September on Hulu.

