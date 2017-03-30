Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s controversial new revelation proves that they are working to ease the tension between them. The couple filed for divorce in September 2016 and the months following their split have been pretty rough with Jolie initially wanting full custody of their children. She also sought the help of a family services investigation to look into Brad’s parenting after having an altercation with their 15-year-old son Maddox while on a flight. However, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s controversial new revelation will leave their Brangelina fans rejoicing as the couple is patching things up for the sake of their kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s controversial new revelations spark a new promise

They’re back on speaking terms again which is a good progress for mending relationships. Exchanging communications between the pair was first reported earlier this month, albeit limited. They mostly talked about the welfare of their children and visiting schedules. That was the first time they have talked face-to-face rather than communicating through lawyers and friends.

According to E! News, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s controversial new revelation is shocking as a source claimed that Pitt was in Cambodia “in secret.” Jolie, with her brood in tow, is currently in Cambodia for the filming of her directorial debut, First They Killed My Father. It is a true-to-life film of Loung Ung’s memoir during the Khmer Rouge genocide in the 1970s which saw around two million people dead. The film will be shown on Netflix six months after the screenings in Cambodia.

As revealed by the source, Pitt was reportedly traveling in and out of the country to hang out with the children. The 53-year-old actor was in Cambodia “most of the time except when it conflicted with own shoot schedule.” Although he wasn’t there the whole time while they were filming, he “made multiple trips there to spend time with the kids.” Perhaps, this is Brad’s way of reaching out to his family and even if they hadn’t agreed on a joint custody yet, we can see glimmers of hope that all is not lost. This is in line with Jolie’s reply when she was asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos with how her family’s coping up with the divorce. “We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be. We will be stronger, when we come out of this, because that’s what we are determined to do as a family,” she said.

A spokesperson for the hunk actor admitted that Brad is wishing for a successful co-parenting with her estranged wife and find a place where they can be “friendly.” Their recent open communication was on behalf of the children’s pleas and their therapists.

But, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s controversial new revelation confirmed that the two may have started talking way before the reports publicized it.

They may have talked about visiting schedules with the children

The former loves might have possibly communicated about their children’s visiting schedules so that each could get a quality time with Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara while their divorce case is still going on.

The source continued that the children “were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country [Cambodia], and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

¡Los rumores de venta son falsos! #Brangelina no venderá castillo en Francia donde se casarón…explican razones????https://t.co/6VqS1747Ti pic.twitter.com/yhTuG8oHe9 — La Voz dela Frontera (@lavozfrontera) March 15, 2017

The also took turns in taking the children to different tourist spots around the country. Some or all of the kids even reportedly flew back and forth between Cambodia and Los Angeles to spend time with their father. In Thanksgiving last year, Jolie and her brood were in America while Pitt stayed at the family’s house in France and things must have started to cool down as the Fury actor went to visit the kids during Christmas.

It’s a great relief that all of the tension building around the former couple is starting to melt down. And having Brad spent 25 percent of the time with his sons and daughters marked a great milestone for the actor.

[Featured Image by KGC-195/STAR MAX/AP Images]