A + E Network’s ‘Knightfall’: No Premiere Date Yet, But It Will Air Globally

The History Channel, who are a division of the A + E Network have had a huge success with their historical drama series, Vikings. Hoping to capitalize on that, the A + E Network have begun production on Knightfall, a new historical drama that will likely attempt to fill the Vikings-shaped void if that series finishes up with Season 6, as the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, has previously suggested.

Knightfall will be a 10-part series that focuses on the history of the Knights Templar. This religious group was founded in 1119 and was active until 1312. They were not only highly religious but extremely skilled fighters who helped protect Christian pilgrims. However, by the end of their time, rumors about their secretive initiation rites led to distrust and Pope Clement V eventually disbanded the group under direct pressure from King Philip IV of France. It seems likely Knightfall will delve into this part of their history according to the official synopsis from the A + E Network.

The synopsis for Knightfall is as follows.

“The Knights Templar were the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages, entrusted with protecting the Holy Grail and harboring secrets capable of destroying the Church itself. Knightfall goes deep into the inner sanctum of the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks. From their battles in the Holy Land, to their clashes with both the King of France and Pope Boniface VIII, to the betrayal that would ultimately lead to their tragic dissolution on Friday the 13th–a date which became synonymous with bad luck–the story of the Knights Templar has never been fully told until now. Knightfall takes you inside the world to find out who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.”

While there is still no news of when Knightfall will premiere, according to Variety, the A + E Network has presold the rights for Knightfall to the following territories: SBSTwo (Australia), HBO, and Cinemax (Central Europe, Poland, Spain and Andorra), iQiyi and BesTV (China), Sirkus (Iceland), Yes (Israel), FilmBox Premium (Central and Eastern Europe), and IFlix (Southeast Asia). So, for fans in countries outside the U.S. who were worried they were not going to get to see Knightfall, you can now rest assured.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knightfall is being produced “in association with The Combine and Midnight Radio. Showrunner Dominic Minghella and co-creators Don Handfield and Richard Rayner are executive producing alongside Renner.”

While nothing has been confirmed yet in regard to Knightfall, fans are already speculating that the character recently introduced in History’s Vikings, Heahmund (played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers), might be a crossover character for Knightfall. Alternatively, Heahmund could help pique interest in the Knights Templar and, by effect, Knightfall. If either turns out to be true for Knightfall, it is a very smart marketing ploy on behalf of the A + E Network.

THR has reported that Tom Cullen will play Landry in Knightfall, a veteran warrior of the Crusades and the leader of the Knights Templar. Simon Merrells will play Tancrede, another member of the Knights Templar. Olivia Ross will play Queen Joan of Navarre, also known as the Queen of France in Knightfall and Sabrina Bartlett will play Joan’s daughter, Princess Isabella. Padriac Delaney will star as Gawain.

IMDB has already released some images from Knightfall. You can view the promotional images for Knightfall below.

A + E Network’s ‘Knightfall’: No Premiere Date Yet, But It Will Air Globally A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall,’ Olivia Ross

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall,’ Simon Merrells

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall,’ Simon Merrells, Pádraic Delaney, and Tom Cullen

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

A & E Network’s ‘Knightfall’

Knightfall has been created by Don Handfield (Touchback, The Founder, Kill the Messenger) and Richard Rayner (L.A. Without A Map). Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, Jeremy Renner (Avengers, American Hustle, The Hurt Locker), will act as executive producer on Knightfall. Dominic Minghella of Island Pictures has signed on as an executive producer and showrunner for the series. Minghella is probably best known for his work on the TV series Doc Martin and Robin Hood. Tom Cullen, Simon Merrells, Olivia Ross, Padriac Delaney, and Sabrina Bartlett star in Knightfall.

Are you excited about History’s Knightfall? Let us know by commenting below.

[Image via A + E Network]