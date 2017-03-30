Danielle Bregoli Reality Show: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Will Soon Be A Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli is taking her “Cash me outside” fame to a huge audience, with a new reality television show that could soon make her a millionaire.

There had been rumblings for weeks that the viral star of the Dr. Phil show could be headed toward a reality show, and that came true this week when reports surfaced that Bregoli actually put pen to paper and signed on for the reality show. The initial report came from TMZ, which did not have the exact details yet on the production company or what the show entails.

“Nothing’s been shot, but we’re told producers are so confident they’re going to shop the concept and believe they can sell a series in the room,” the report noted.

“She’ll have some high-powered help — we’ve learned she’s signed with IMG’s original content department.”

The report from TMZ also didn’t note how much money Danielle Bregoli would be making from the reality show, but given the bidding war between production companies, it could be quite a large sum.

“We broke the story… Danielle’s managers said they had been contacted by 7 production companies and 4 of them showed interest in doing a reality show with Danielle and her mom,” TMZ noted.

???????????????????? ????by @fashionnova A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

There could potentially be a huge audience for the “Cash me outside” girl’s reality show. She has amassed millions of likes on Facebook and is approaching 10 million followers on Instagram.

The show may be courting some controversy as well. As the Independent noted, the reality show is set to focus on Danielle’s relationship with her mother, Barbara. Together, the two have shared some controversy, including getting kicked off a flight at LAX last month when they allegedly fought with another passenger.

They also have a bit of tangled history themselves, the Independent noted.

“The turbulent mother-daughter relationship was showcased when a disturbing video footage leaked showing Barbara pinning down her daughter, pulling her hair, striking her, and calling her a ‘b**ch.’ It’s believed that the footage is at least three years old and Bregoli was about 10-years-old at the time.”

But Danielle Bregoli had an explanation for that incident, saying it wasn’t as bad as it appeared.

It wasn’t what it was at all,” she told TMZ. “We were play fighting on the floor and I hit her too hard and she kind of pushed me on the floor. That’s all that happened.”

For Danielle Bregoli, the new reality show could be her avenue toward even larger stardom and a net worth expected to top $1 million. The “Cash me outside” girl has already been making a small fortune from making public appearances — charging a reported $40,000 per event — as well as endorsement deals on social media.

Clothes @fashionnova ???? Ruffles are bae ???? A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

The site Celebrity Net Worth noted that Bregoli is already worth an estimated $200,000 and could soon be making much more just from social media alone.

“Bregoli has done an amazingly great job at cashing in on her fame. For example, she is doing paid product placements on Instagram for Fit Tea and Postmates. To those who may think that a 13-year-old getting paid to do paid advertisements on Instagram is utterly ridiculous, not so fast. Her Fit Tea video has been viewed a whopping 6.7 million times. Celebrities who have Bregoli’s following on Instagram can easily make up to $100,000 a month on product ads, and as much as $50,000 on a single post.”

But the reality show could put Danielle Bregoli over the top, pushing her net worth beyond $1 million. Business Insider noted that featured stars of a cable reality show can make anywhere up to $10 million per season.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]