Elizabeth Thomas’ Abductor Tad Cummins Wrote A Love Song For Another Student

Elizabeth Thomas’ suspected abductor, Tad Cummins, might have set his eyes on another student four years ago before the missing 15-year-old came into the picture.

Destany Parrish, 19, has claimed that Tad Cummins performed a cringe-worthy love song for her back when she was a student of Thomas’ reported abductor at the Culleoka Unit High School, New York Daily News reports.

Parrish has said that she was the same age as Thomas when she walked into a music classroom and saw Cummins sitting by the piano performing a love song she now suspects was written for her.

Parrish has said that she and Tad Cummins were really close at the time and that the professor was someone she could confide in if she needed advice.

“We used to be really, really close,” Parrish told Inside Edition. “I could talk to him about just about anything. He was somebody I could go to and not have to worry.”

Parrish recalled some of the song lyrics the professor belted out for her when she entered the classroom on that particular day.

“You’re the kind of woman a man can love for the rest of his life and I don’t know why. I feel it’s your eyes. Oh, your eyes,” the song went, according to Parrish.

“We were in the music room right next to his classroom and I had learned a new song on the piano and I was going to show him, but he sat down first and played that song.”

Four years after the incident, with reports implicating Cummins as Elizabeth Thomas’s abductor, Parrish now suspects that the woman the Tennessee teacher was referring to in the love song was her. She says that Cummins didn’t exhibit inappropriate behavior towards her, but in the light of the reports on Thomas’ disappearance, she now suspects that the health science teacher may have set his eyes on her before he met Thomas.

“I didn’t assume, but everything is so different now looking back,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Thomas remains missing after disappearing from Maury County on March 13. Tad Cummins reportedly disappeared on the same day.

In the 15 days since Thomas was reported missing, investigators received nearly 1,000 tips suggesting that Elizabeth Thomas is with Tad Cummins, although no confirmed sighting of the two together has been reported. Investigators have reason to suspect that the two are carrying handguns.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also released a video Sunday in the hopes that citizens will be able to recognize Thomas when they see her.

Caleb Banks told News 2 he spent some time with Thomas’ family over the weekend. He made a green ribbon which he placed alongside three photos of Thomas and put them up on a tree outside the missing teenager’s father’s house.

“Two weeks had come and gone. It’s extremely hard, very difficult. Her sister celebrated her birthday the other day, and Mary Catherine Elizabeth wasn’t there to celebrate it with them,” said Banks.

News 2 learned from Maury County DA Brent Cooper that Cummins and Thomas were in communication with each other via emails, and have saved all messages as drafts using the professor’s school email account.

DA Cooper, who had been friends with Cummins since childhood, will be the one prosecuting the former teacher in the abduction case.

A vigil will be held at Columbia Square this Sunday at 7 pm.

Thomas, who stands five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Cummins stands six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT.

Any one with information on Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas are encouraged to call Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

