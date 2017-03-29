George Clooney And Amal’s Babies Are On The Way: Here’s How They’re Preparing

Preparing for fatherhood is tough for George Clooney, who says he doesn’t do much for his pregnant wife Amal – only makes tea and “stuff.”

George Clooney, now 55-years-old, may have never been a father in his life, but he does the best he can to get a handle on fatherhood now that his wife Amal is pregnant with twin babies!

Speaking to Extra while promoting his new film Suburbicon at CinemaCon on Tuesday, George Clooney revealed details behind his fatherhood preparations, according to People magazine.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor revealed that he doesn’t do much to prepare for the arrival of twin babies with pregnant Amal, who’s due this summer. This is the first parenthood for both George Clooney and Amal, so naturally, they want everything to be perfect.

While George Clooney says Amal is doing “really great” and is “amazing,” he complains that he doesn’t have “anything” to do to prepare for the arrival of their babies. In fact, Clooney says he does “nothing” but “make tea and stuff” for his pregnant 39-year-old wife-attorney.

The media broke the news that Amal is pregnant back in February, and George Clooney’s long-time pal Matt Damon later confirmed the news. But Clooney is confident that he’ll do a good job with their twin babies.

What Amal won’t let George Clooney name their twins???? https://t.co/Nq60gvf67G pic.twitter.com/nXHko3ZLiv — People Magazine (@people) March 29, 2017

Saying that he has mastered the art of “swaddling,” George Clooney says he knows exactly what to expect from parenthood. And while one can only imagine how George Clooney has managed to master swaddling if he hasn’t had kids, the Suburbicon star joked that diapers would soon become an important part of his life, but “not for the kids,” for him!

Friends of George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal are very supportive of the actor’s upcoming fatherhood. And they don’t even doubt that Clooney will make a great father even though he’ll have to handle the upbringing of two babies, not just one!

Julianne Moore, who is George Clooney’s long-time friend and Suburbicon co-star, told Extra that she believes the Ocean’s Eleven actor is ready for fatherhood.

“I think he is going to be a natural. I’m not worried about him at all.”

George Clooney reveals pregnant Amal is doing ‘amazing’ but reluctant to pick baby names

https://t.co/kFOk1HPM6r pic.twitter.com/kiNdPDgouH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 29, 2017

The only worrying thing about the upcoming arrival of twin babies for George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal is that they can’t quite agree on the baby names. In fact, Amal seems to be rejecting every one of George Clooney’s suggestions, according to the Daily Mail. At CinemaCon 2017, the actor revealed that his pregnant wife won’t let him name the babies after his Casamigos tequila brand.

George Clooney co-owns the tequila brand with his friend Rande Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford. And while it’s unclear if the Suburbicon actor is joking when he says he wants to name the babies Casa and Amigos, the pregnant Amal doesn’t seem too happy about her husband’s name suggestions.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

Even though Amal won’t let him pick the fun names for the babies, George Clooney says he’s confident his fatherhood will be “fun.”

George Clooney explains his approach to Fatherhood and talks baby names for his twins! https://t.co/3YU7iCg8Hz pic.twitter.com/soxDUvKGea — E! News (@enews) March 29, 2017

George Clooney and Amal got married in Venice in September, 2014. Beyoncé and Jay Z also made headlines last month when they revealed they are expecting twins. While expecting twin babies seems to be the thing of 2017 in the celebrity world, George Clooney is actively promoting his new comedy Suburbicon, which he directed and co-wrote. The new comedy is centered on a quiet family town where the best and worst of humanity is reflected through the deeds of ordinary people.

Suburbicon, which stars George Clooney’s long-time pal Matt Damon along with Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, will hit theaters in November.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]