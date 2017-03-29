One Direction’s Huge Net Worth

One Direction’s net worth has grown tremendously over the years. The five boys, well four and Zayn Malik are each worth over £50 million and are set to be worth even more now that they are on hiatus. The stars took on semi-retirement and each is set to earn a lot of money with their new single albums as well as their own private ventures. The young stars who were first seen singing their hearts out on X Factor and only making it to third place after losing to Matt Cardle.

The singers were then signed by Simon Cowell’s label, Syco. The singers became extremely successful after being signed and have had several tours and released a number of songs. Their biggest fans are huge supporters of the stars and have been faithful.

The successful stars, who are each all under the age of 30, have managed to become extremely wealthy, a far cry from where they had started on that X Factor stage. Zayn exited the group way before the rest of the band went on hiatus.

According to the Companies House, it’s apparent that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have sold 10 shares in their company 1D Media for £70,131,909.

http://t.co/4ccOghX9Fj A post shared by @harrystyles on Oct 16, 2015 at 3:25am PDT

1D The Huge Money Makers

One Direction’s net worth continues to grow, and if the singers were to choose to focus on other elements of their lives, they would still be earning a lot of money from royalties. The band has a variety of companies, both as individuals and as a group. For instance, Louis and his stepfather Dan Deakin are the two directors of 78 Productions Ltd.The company 1D Media was owned by the original members and had the highest earnings.\]] however when Zayn left he sold the shares to the company and the ownership was left with the remaining members. He was however allowed to receive money made from what could be assumed as merchandise that had either his name or his likeness.

The company 1D Media was owned by the original members and had the highest earnings, however, when Zayn left he sold the shares to the company and the ownership was left with the remaining members. He was, however, allowed to receive money made from what could be assumed as merchandise that had either his name or his likeness.

The band is apparently the wealthiest boy band in British history.

The young businessmen have managed to have other ventures in television and movies as well. They have also been able to go forth and sign record deals.

A source claimed that the boys were “canny” when it came to matters to do with money. The young men had apparently received good advice when it came to finances, and this why they haven’t so far been reckless with their money.

The source that is apparently close to the stars also said the following.

“The plan was always to get to this situation, and have the freedom to pursue what they really wanted. In ten years’ time, they could easily be worth £100 million each. It really is quite incredible.”

The Brit award winners have sold millions of records worldwide and have earned over £105 million.

They each own a variety of homes across the world as well a s super cars and have continued to invest their money. Harry, for instance, has an art gallery that has a lot of original art worth millions of dollars.

The clever musicians have held the trademark on 5SOS and own shares of the London Company.

Future Music

One Direction may have taken a hiatus with one of the original band members moving on, but that doesn’t mean their fans won’t hear from them. They have each individually found a future for themselves by signing onto other labels and are set to release new music.

Niall and Louis have already showed the world a sample of their individual styles through their songs. Harry Styles is set to release new music in April and has already released a teaser for some of his music. Zayn has already started hinting that he is ready to release his second album, which he would be working with PartyNextDoor.

||| 29.9.16 ||| A post shared by @harrystyles on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]