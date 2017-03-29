Will Carrie Underwood Release New Music In 2017?

Carrie Underwood shocked the music world when she announced she was leaving Sony Music after 12 years, but does her big career move mean new music is coming in 2017?

Underwood announced this week that she had parted ways with Sony and instead signed what’s being described as being a “worldwide deal” with Universal that is effective immediately, and the big news has some believing that a new album could be coming from the country superstar sooner rather than later.

Despite Carrie revealing earlier this year that she planned to take a break in 2017 to focus on her family, including her adorable 2-year-old son and workout partner, Isaiah, some outlets speculated that her big label move means Underwood will likely be back in the studio as soon as possible to capitalize on her new deal by releasing a new album in the coming months.

Carrie has so far stayed mainly silent amid the news, though Taste of Country claimed that Underwood’s move to Universal likely spells new music from the country superstar as soon as possible, potentially even before the summer.

“It’s hard to imagine Underwood and her new record label partners at Universal Music Group (UMG) sitting out the rest of the year,” the site claimed shortly after it was announced that Carrie would now be releasing music under Universal’s country music division Capitol Records Nashville.

“There’s tremendous excitement and considerable money around this new record deal, and everyone is eager to pick the fruits of their hard work,” the site continued of Underwood’s possible plans to drop new music within the next few months. “A new single by summer and album by CMA day is a safe bet.”

Carrie Underwood currently has the duet “The Fighter” climbing its way up country radio with new label mate Keith Urban, though Carrie did tell People just last month that she didn’t want to get back in the studio too soon after spending much of 2016 on the road as part of her hugely successful “Storyteller Tour.”

“I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play,” Underwood said during the interview with People at the 2017 Grammy Awards, though it’s not clear how long ago her deal with Universal was finalized or how long Carrie intended her break lasting.

“There’s always stuff to do,” Carrie Underwood continued of spending some time away from the spotlight and being home in Tennessee for a while. “Now I’m just trying to make sense of life.”

Carrie also revealed that she’s waiting for the right moment to get creative again and start work on her much-anticipated sixth studio album.

“I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!'” Carrie added when asked by the site what’s next, seemingly confirming at the time that she hadn’t started work on first release not with Sony Music after Underwood was initially signed to the label after winning Season 4 of American Idol back in 2005.

“I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing,” Underwood added, though it’s not clear if she knew at the time that her upcoming release would be with Capitol Records Nashville.

Carrie has not yet confirmed that her new label means a new album ASAP, though that hasn’t stopped some of Underwood’s fans from getting exited for a possible new release from Carrie in 2017, two years after she released the platinum album Storyteller.

“Carrie’s label change means there could possibly be new music this summer and a new album this year too!” Underwood fan @ChadCrows tweeted after hearing Underwood’s big music news, while @tyler0710 added of Carrie potentially dropping a new album soon, “I bet there will be new music sooner than later. I’m just excited to see what Carrie is going to do.”

Do you think there’s a chance Carrie Underwood could release new music, potentially including a new album, in 2017 following her surprising decision to sign a new recording contract and move to a new record label?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]