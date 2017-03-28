Abby Lee Miller Quits ‘Dance Moms’ Just Ahead Of Sentencing: Jail Possible?

News that Abby Lee Miller has quit Dance Moms, at least for the time being, has splashed the internet. The star of the long-running Lifetime television series Dance Moms quit in a long-winded post on social media, just ahead of her final sentencing date. Is jail time really a possibility for the star of the popular Lifetime series Dance Moms?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a court date has been set for May 8. This is said to be the final sentencing date for the “former” Dance Moms star, at which Abby Lee Miller will find out whether or not she will be sentenced to prison or probation. A further hearing for more time has been penciled in for May 9 at 10 am.

Abby Lee Miller’s lawyers are hoping for a light sentence on May 8 for the “former” Dance Moms star. The court’s sentencing memo claimed that Miller’s sudden ascent to fame is to blame. Miller allegedly neglected to claim more than $775,000 in earnings from the show Dance Moms on Lifetime when she originally filed her bankruptcy papers.

“Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect the bankruptcy process. Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive. In addition to the consequences she is facing through this sentencing, Ms. Miller has suffered the consequence of a very public humiliation through obsessive media attention to these proceedings. However, in the aftermath of her indictment, Ms. Miller has surrounded herself with professionals, including legal counsel, accountants, and other specialists to ensure that she will not recreate the circumstances that led to this sentencing.”

Although the prosecutors are not seeking the maximum penalties, if Abby Lee Miller is found to be guilty, she could potentially be sentenced to $5 million in fines and up to five years in prison. To put things in perspective, the former Dance Moms star is facing jail time for nearly as many years as she has been filming the famous television series.

U.S. Attorney David J. Hickton first announced the former Dance Moms star’s indictment by stating “criminal prosecution is appropriate when debtors corrupt the bankruptcy process through deceit and lies before the court.” Deadline Hollywood disclosed that Abby Lee Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud in 2015 by a Pittsburgh grand jury.

Fans of the Lifetime show Dance Moms have mixed reactions in regard to Abby Lee Miller. Miller does have some viewers who love her and believe that the show cannot exist without her in it. Other viewers would prefer to see someone else take the reins, and replace Miller permanently.

The Lifetime network, which airs the Dance Moms series, has answered most of the questions shot in their direction with “no comment.” The fact of the matter is that Lifetime has been preparing for the loss of Abby Lee Miller since the news broke about her indictment by pre-filming episodes and bringing in new staff. If the network had any plans on continuing the show post-sentencing, in the event that the Dance Moms star was sentenced to time behind bars, the Lifetime Network would have put safeguards in place. Abby Lee Miller may have quit Dance Moms suddenly in her Instagram post, but the Lifetime Network may not be totally unprepared.

Lifetime is no newcomer to the world of television, and the producers know that “the show must go on.” Nobody knows yet what the network plans to do. Whether they plan to barter with Miller to get her back, replace her with someone new, or cancel the series altogether is still left to be determined.

How do you feel about the situation that the “former” Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has gotten herself into? How do you think the network should respond?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt /Getty Images]