‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Robyn Dixon: Is She Closer With Ex-Husband?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is returning for a second season of the show with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon. When Robyn first started filming the show, she dropped a bomb on her co-stars that she and Juan were no longer married. While they had been happily married for a while, they had divorced due to problems in their marriage, and she wanted out. They legally divorced, but he never moved out of the family home. They became good friends and never told their children that they had split. Now, Dixon is helping her ex-husband find his long-lost father, and it sounds like it was quite the emotional experience for him.

According to a new Bravo report, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon reveals that Juan never knew who is father was, and last year, he managed to track him down. The two met up, and it has been a wonderful relationship ever since. Robyn may update viewers on this when the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac returns on Bravo this upcoming weekend, but it may not be her major storyline.

As it turns out, Robyn Dixon’s ex-husband thought one man was his biological father. He believed that Phil Dixon was his biological father, but he learned last year that a man named Bruce Flanigan was indeed his biological father. So Robyn decided to help out her ex-husband, so he could bond with his father after losing all of these years.

“Isn’t that amazing? It’s still so weird,” Robyn Dixon tells The Daily Dish, according to Bravo, revealing that they have bonded so much and created an awesome bond despite losing so many years, adding, “They talk a lot, and his [biological] father’s a really great guy. He’s so nice. I’m like, damn, it sucks that he missed out on that experience, but it’s great.”

And it wasn’t even awkward when they met for the first time. Apparently, they both wanted to meet for the first time and were both overcome with emotion, so they decided to hug it out. And it was a beautiful moment that Robyn Dixon was witness to.

“They immediately hugged. And Juan was very emotional. Juan is an emotional person. So he’s very emotional, crying. It was a lot to process at once, but we knew in our hearts that it was a good thing because we could tell he was a good man, and he was very sincere about wanting to be a father to Juan,” Robin explains about her ex-husband, revealing that his biological father was more than willing to let him in, adding, “He wants to really be a part of Juan’s life. So it was amazing.”

Many people may wonder why Robyn Dixon was present when her ex-husband decided to meet up with his biological father. Despite being divorced, the two are great friends, and they have been together since they were young. So, maybe Juan didn’t want anyone else around but her.

“We’ve known each other since we were 16, and so I could always feel that void from him where, he wasn’t unhappy, but you could definitely feel a void where he was missing his parents or missing those two people who have your back unconditionally, you can go to them whenever you need something or for advice or money or just a shoulder to cry on, and he didn’t have that,” Robyn revealed to Bravo, adding, “So knowing that he has that now, I think, is just so beautiful.”

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]