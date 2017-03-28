Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancé Arrested After Violating Order To Stay Away From Her

Jodie Sweetin’s house just got a little less full. Sweetin, who stars on the Netflix hit Fuller House, recently ended her engagement to Justin Hodak, but he seems to be having a hard time letting go. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jodie had an explosive argument with her out-of-control ex during which she ended their year-long engagement. Hodak reportedly threatened to kill himself, and cops arrived and confiscated a gun in the home and arrested Hodak, who is a convicted felon.

But since their split, Sweetin’s ex has been arrested two more times in the past week for violating the temporary restraining order the actress took out on him. The order states Justin must stay at least 100 yards away from Jodie, her home, her job, her vehicle, and her children’s school and that he is forbidden to contact the actress in any way.

A beautiful day with the family at @smpieraquarium !! Thanks for having us @healthebay !! We had a blast!! #momlife #familyfirst #beachday A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Aug 11, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

According to People, Hodak was most recently arrested after driving in front of Jodie’s home. Last week, he also turned up at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank demanding to see her but was turned away by security. Hodak also reportedly waited outside of Sweetin’s daughters’ school to try to talk to her.

In court documents, Jodie alleged Hodak “engaged in violent arguments” with her in which he threw objects at her. Sweetin also revealed Hodak threatened to “take a 9-millimeter pistol with him, and use it to kill himself,” and she documented that her ex recently started using steroids and testosterone supplements “which made his temper worse.” Sweetin, a recovering addict, also alleged that on the night of their argument Justin had been “abusing alcohol and marijuana.”

Just two weeks before their split, Jodie Sweetin posted a happy family photo of herself with Justin and her two daughters, Beatrice and Zoie, at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

What a great time @justinhodak_ and I had with the girls at the @nickelodeon #kca Kids Choice Awards last night!! And THANK YOU for voting #fullerhouse as your Fav Fam TV Show!! So awesome! And back to work on season 3 tomorrow. Can't wait!! A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Last year, Jodie Sweetin showed off her sparkly engagement ring and gushed about Hodak, whom she had been dating for two years. At the time, Jodie said her young daughters “gave their approval” on her engagement.

So… Looks like the cats outta the bag! Haha! I'm so happy and he did a GREAT job with the ring! Good taste @justinhodak_ I love you!! A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Jan 22, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

At age 35, Jodie Sweetin has been married three times already, so she doesn’t have the greatest track record with men. So perhaps it’s no surprise that Jodie’s Fuller House co-stars “vetted” Hodak early on. Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight she warned her fiancé that he had to get the seal of approval from her on-screen uncles and father.

“The first time I brought him around, I was like, ‘OK, just so you know, Bob [Saget] is gonna sit down and talk to you and question you about stuff,'” Jodie told ET. “And you gotta get in with Dave [Coulier] and John [Stamos]!’ We’re all like family and they love him. It’s great.”

Jodie’s TV sister, Candace Cameron Bure, also told People she has nothing but good wishes for her longtime co-star.

“Wishing my little sister a lifetime of happiness,” Candace told People. “Congratulations Jodie and Justin!

But just as Jodie Sweetin’s happy life as an engaged woman was playing out, Radar Online detailed a report revealing that her fiancé previously served nine months in prison for “drug and stolen property” charges and that he had a history of parole violations.

Jodie Sweetin has her own history with drugs, which she detailed in her 2009 memoir UnSweetined. In an interview with Us Weekly, Sweetin revealed that she started drinking alcohol at age 14, and then graduated to ecstasy and cocaine by the time she went to college. Jodie revealed she hit “rock bottom” after drinking and driving with her young daughter in the car and that she quit alcohol and drugs for good nearly 10 years ago. Today, Jodie lives a sober lifestyle, so it’s surprising that she hooked up with Hodak to begin with.

Jodie Sweetin has not spoken out about the end of her engagement, but in a statement to E! News, Jodie’s rep confirmed the split.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” the rep told E! “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

A court hearing for Jodie Sweetin’s ex is scheduled for April 14.

