‘True Detective’ Season 3 Cast: Will Woody Harrelson Join Matthew McConaughey?

After a dull Season 2, True Detective has been off-the-air for a couple of years. There have been speculations about HBO’s intentions about the show, which had a massive Season 1 with a cast featuring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Recent reports suggest that the makers of the show have been working on Season 3. It is also learned that David Milch, the Emmy-winning writer-producer of NYPD Blue and Deadwood, is joining creator Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective achieved a cult status in its first season in 2014, with spectacular performances from its leading actors. However, the second season the following year was slammed by critics, even though it did achieve high ratings in terms of viewership. Many thought HBO was not interested in having Season 3 for the series. However, there was fresh hope for its fans when HBO’s Casey Bloys said last year that both HBO and Pizzolatto were in for a third season. However, Bloys also said the Pizzolatto was occupied in some other projects. He said some other writer might work on it and Pizzolatto would supervise it.

It’s a valuable franchise, it’s not dead.

With David Milch joining in, Bloys’ take about the show seems more justified. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pizzolatto has already written the first two episodes of the third season. It may be up to Milch to write the rest of it. At the same time, people have started talking about the possibility of having Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey back to the show. In recent times, McConaughey has openly talked about his interest in joining in the True Detective Season 3 cast.

The Oscar winning actor gave a legendary performance in his portrayal of Rust Cohle. McConaughey said that he was eager to know when the third season was coming, as he had been hearing about it for a long time. He apparently asked Pizzolatto about it and came to know that the creator of the show was busy with something else. At the same time, he said that he was open to working in the third season, if he is impressed with the writing.

“If that thing was written well and it came up again, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second,” EW quoted McConaughey as saying. “Oh, I’m open to it for sure.”

McConaughey’s eagerness to be a part of True Detective Season 3 makes us wonder if Woody Harrelson, who gave a stunning performance while playing the character of Marty Hart, would be interested in it too. After all, it’s the extraordinary chemistry between the two that made the show special.

.@EW: You know #TrueDetective season 3 has been revived?

Me: You know, someone once told me time is a flat circle. pic.twitter.com/BcBa2Ccpc7 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 27, 2017

The revival of True Detective, including the reports of David Milch joining the team, is still unverified. There has been no formal announcement regarding it. HBO has not formally greenlit Season 3 yet, so there is no formal certainty of the renewal yet.

As far as Matthew McConaughey’s future plans are concerned, he is all set to star in White Boy Rick. The film set in 1980s Detroit will also have Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie. Director Yann Demange has already started the principal photography of the movie, which is expected to release in January 2018.

Woody Harrelson, on the other hand, is presently shooting for an untitled movie on the Star Wars character Han Solo. The movie, directed by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, will also have British actress Emilia Clarke, who is famous for her role Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi on Game of Thrones.

