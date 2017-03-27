‘True Detective’ Wasn’t Cancelled After All – Drafts ‘Deadwood’ Writer

Just when it seemed True Detective would be a two season wonder, HBO has confirmed that there will be a season 3 and that David Milch, best known for Deadwood and, previously, for Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, has been brought in to write for the third season. Fans of True Detective may have been resigned to the fact that HBO wasn’t going to let the series try for another installment, but series creator and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto seems to have convinced the network to extend their faith in the fan favorite detective show.

Can David Milch Breathe New Life Into True Detective?

According to Variety, HBO has allowed Pizzolatto to go forward with season 3 of True Detective and one of the first things Nic did in planning this next installment is to bring in David Milch. While it seems clear that the True Detective showrunner is trying to usher the anthology series off in a new direction, there is some concern over Milch’s involvement.

While David is an excellent writer, evidenced by his previous work on several hit television shows, the concern is over Milch’s writing style and whether or not he will be compatible with Pizzolatto and the rest of the True Detective writing team.

The success of the first season of True Detective virtually guaranteed the season 2 renewal, but Pizzolatto struggled in keeping up the pace for that second season, forcing HBO to intervene. The cable network showed concern for the performance of True Detective and, in an effort to get the series back up to par, HBO executives presented the True Detective showrunner with a number of options. Among the choices left to Nic was to bring in a new showrunner to replace him or to work with a writing team, so the hiring of David Milch may have been a product of opting for that latter choice.

Season 3 of True Detective has already been plotted out by the series creator and Nic has already been working on the scripts, so fans fearing that Milch will drastically change the direction or theme of the series need not worry. True Detective will still be Pizzolatto’s series.

Additionally, Nic Pizzolatto has cemented a deal with HBO that will keep him at the network through 2018. Under the terms of that deal, Nic can continue to create new shows for HBO, as well as allowing him to move forward as series showrunner for True Detective.

While True Detective is still his baby, Nic has also been working on a Perry Mason reboot series, which has tapped Robert Downey, Jr. to star as the lead.

Matthew McConaughey Wants To Return To True Detective, But Not Necessarily As Rust Cohle

The first season of True Detective starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. For season 2, the series brought in Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, and Rachel McAdams. There’s no word yet on who will play the lead detectives for the third installment of True Detective, but Matthew McConaughey has expressed interest in returning to the series.

Previously, McConaughey told Vanity Fair that he missed playing Detective Rust Cohle and added that he enjoyed the role so much that he also watched True Detective, making sure to catch every Sunday night episode.

“I was a happy man, when I made that for six months, because I was on my own island,” says Matthew. “Luckily, my wife put up with me.”

The former True Detective star also said that he wouldn’t return to the show for any role, pointing out that the script would have to appeal to him and give him the right kind of character for his personality. McConaughey says Rust Cohle appealed to him instantly, upon reading the scripts for season 1 of True Detective.

