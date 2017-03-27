‘DWTS’: Bonner Bolton And Sharna Burgess Ignite Dating Rumors With Flirty Date

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess took their ballroom chemistry to another level this week. The Dancing with the Stars partners were spotted getting extra comfy with each other at a bar Tuesday night. Are they sparking up a romance?

Yahoo TV released several photos of the flirty night out between Bolton and Burgess, both of whom are on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. The outing took place in Chatsworth, California, at the Cowboy Palace Saloon, and the two weren’t afraid to get a little flirty.

Bolton decided on a casual look for the night and wore a flannel shirt, dark jeans equipped with a massive belt buckle, and cowboy boots. Burgess kept things a little more stylish with a dark dress and thigh-high boots. Both looked like they enjoyed their time together and even showed off some of their dancing skills.

At one point, Bolton was photographed whispering something into Burgess’ ear while they danced around the bar. He was also seen with his arm wrapped around her shoulder. Later, Us Magazine reports that Burgess shared a photo of herself on Instagram examining a few cowboy boots hanging from the wall.

“Fixin ta get me some of these here boots y’all,” she wrote alongside the image. “(how’d I do?) #cowgirlinthemaking #teamdenimdiamonds.”

Burgess and Bolton haven’t confirmed their relationship outside of the show. It is clear, however, that something romantic is going on between the two, even if they won’t admit it.

During the premiere of Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, Burgess told producers that she blushed nonstop when she first met Bolton on his ranch. The bull riding champion shared similar thoughts when called told fans he was “dancing with the prettiest lady in the house.” He added that “things could get spicy.”

Based on the photos, it looks like Bonner Bolton was right. According to People, Bolton really raised some eyebrows when cameras caught his hand accidentally falling in Burgess’ crotch during the premiere. While Erin Andrews was talking to Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, cameras caught sight of Bolton’s hand wandering aimlessly towards Burgess’ thigh.

Although Burgess quickly removed Bolton’s hand, fans were quick to notice the exchange. Bolton tried to clear up the minor scandal by saying he wasn’t paying attention at the time of the incident.

“I was watching Peta and Nick up there and I really had no idea. I knew it was her that bumped into me and I put my arm around her and I was turned to watch the TV screen and I felt her push my hand away and honestly had no idea,” Bolton shared.

Burgess interjected, “You can see when I move his hand that he had no idea where it was. He has no reaction and it was such an innocent mistake that was truly blown so far out of proportion. I also didn’t think the cameras were right on us at that point either until I saw my Twitter feed blow up. … He was mortified.”

The biggest question remaining is whether something special is happening between the two stars. Despite their recent outing and obvious chemistry on the dance floor, Burgess said they “are not a couple.”

Instead, the pro acknowledged their chemistry and said she was concentrated first and foremost on leading Bolton through the competition. Her main goal is to see him take home the Mirror Ball trophy, not to spark up a relationship. Of course, only time will tell if anything romantic happens once this season is over.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on ABC.

