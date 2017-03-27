‘Dance Moms’ Rumors: The Show Is Finally Cancelled As Abby Lee Miller Storms Off

Abby Lee Miller is nothing if not a controversial figure. And while there have been Dance Moms rumors about the show being cancelled before — especially in the face of Miller’s pending Federal fraud sentence — it looks like the show is finally going off the air for good. Apparently, Abby Lee Miller feels manipulated and used, and she doesn’t want to come back to the show. And, the feeling is mutual amongst the show’s participants — they don’t want her back, either. So, it looks like the show is finally cancelled for good — but whose side of the story is the real one?

That’s the word according to Radar Online, whose latest round of Dance Moms rumors suggest that she feels she was manipulated, used, and abused while she was on the show. She released a statement saying that she was “proud” that she went against the producers of the show, and that she doesn’t feel she owes anyone an explanation as to why she makes the decisions that she makes when it comes to “her girls.”

“I will no longer take part in Dance Moms. For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail!”

And the fallout from Abby Lee Miller quitting has reached throughout the dance studio, because the latest Dance Moms rumors from Christian Today suggests that the dancers, upon hearing that Abby Lee Miller quit the show and the ALDC, have defected to other studios.

“Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Miller will be coming back to the dance studio in time for the premiere of “Dance Moms” season 7b. This seems to be bad news for some, as dancers have reportedly left the ALDC upon hearing this. On Instagram, dance mom Holly Frazier shared a photo of Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, and Kendall Vertes at the 8 Count Dance Academy. She captioned the photo, “An end of an era, the beginning of our future.”

So far, the only dancers that are still on the team are Brynn Rumfallo, Lilliana Ketchman, Elliana Walmsley, and Maesi Caes.

Regardless of whether Abby Lee Miller wanted to quit the studio or not, the latest Dance Moms rumors from Travelers’ Today suggests that almost all of the dancers involved in the studio are pleased that she’s leaving.

Her legal issues notwithstanding, the mothers of the so-called “elite squad” have never liked Abby Lee Miller, and they’re absolutely pleased that she’s done with the show — and, in a way, that the show is done for good as well.

“There were moms who refused to continue filming in the studio after Gibson and Nugent were removed by the showrunners. However, some other girls like Elliana, Lilly, and Maesi choose to stay and proceed with the filming. Further, there are now two episodes left to be filmed for season 7 and the competition will be taking place on March 26. Some other stars like Kira Girard and Kalani Hilliker appeared to be disappointed with Miller’s return. They weren’t happy that Miller acted like she wasn’t gone for a couple of weeks.”

