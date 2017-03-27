‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Salaries Exposed

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast are reportedly being paid different amounts.

While some may assume that each member of the reality cast would receive the same amount for their work on each season, a new report claims that while some of the ladies are being paid big bucks to continue their roles on the show, the salaries of others are said to be “pathetically sad.”

On March 27, Radar Online claimed Tamra Judge, who has been with the Bravo TV series since its third season, has a “gigantic salary” of $600,000 per season. Meanwhile, Judge’s son, Ryan Vieth, and his wife, Sarah Rodriguez, split $200,000 to appear on the show — even though they are not full-time cast members.

“Sarah and Ryan have a great story line,” a source close to the couple told Radar Online, nothing their frequent fights over their daughter.

While Tamra Judge’s Real Housewives of Orange County salary is quite steep, she doesn’t hold the honor of highest paid. Instead, that title is being held by Vicki Gunvalson, who is currently starring as the longest-running housewife on the show and pulls in a whopping $750,000 per season. As for the lowest paid housewife, that title belongs to Kelly Dodd, who has reportedly garnered one of the “smallest paychecks” in the history of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Kelly was only given $150,000 to come back again,” the source claimed.

Kelly Dodd joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year for Season 11 and quickly caused a major stir with nearly all of her co-stars.

Following the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which aired last year on Bravo TV, Heather Dubrow, who grew close to Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie, during the show, revealed she was leaving the show.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back to [The Real Housewives of Orange County], it wasn’t an easy decision,” Heather Dubrow explained to fans, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight in January. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

Dubrow and Dodd feuded throughout Season 11 of the show and at one point, Dodd claimed Dubrow was the “puppet master” of the group. Then, during the Season 11 reunion, Dodd refused to take the blame for her many comments against Dubrow.

Continuing on about her reason behind leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow spoke of her children.

“My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore,” she revealed, not naming any specific in regard to what those opportunities were. “I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

“I felt like I was at a tipping point, and just… it was time,” she said. “But, it’s all positive and I wish them all the best.”

“I will miss the girls,” she added of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

