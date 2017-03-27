Animal Adventure Park Update: ‘Relaxed’ April Keeps Tail Up, Giving Birth Today?

The latest Animal Adventure Park update was very promising! April the giraffe seems to be showcasing some new symptoms of pre-labor and it is clear that the zoo’s internet star is really close to giving birth to her fourth calf. While no one can say for sure what day April will finally welcome her little one, she is indeed close and her body seems to be preparing itself for birth!

“April had us watching the monitors close last night. Her behavior was interesting last night, and is noted as continued this morning. She is very relaxed, tail has been raising on and off for periods of time. Wax caps are in place but we have noted a significant mammary change! Photo is comments section! We are getting there,’ read the Animal Adventure Park’s morning update on Facebook (in part).

This morning, April the giraffe is hanging out at Animal Adventure Park doing her thing. She’s eating hay whilst looking into the camera, walking around her stall, and acting like things are totally normal. Little does she know, hundreds of thousands of people are watching her do just that, waiting for her to get ready to birth her calf.

People all over the world know more about giraffes than you could imagine — especially pregnant giraffes. Aside from Animal Adventure Park’s decision to allow people to watch April as she prepares for labor (and then to watch the subsequent labor and birth), the zoo has also held quite a few Q&A sessions and has posted “Giraffe Factoids” on Facebook on a daily basis. This has really allowed people to learn so much about these majestic animals and it has brought great awareness to the species.

Animal Adventure Park’s zookeepers and vets noted that April the giraffe seemed to settle down after showcasing all kinds of pre-labor symptoms last week. However, it looks like April’s body is back to shifting and changing!

Her calf is back to being very active as well. On the Sunday evening update, Animal Adventure Park noted that April’s calf’s movement had “increased” in recent hours. Don’t forget, the baby has to move into birthing position before he or she makes a grand, hooves-first entrance!

“Keeper report is increased calf activity in comparison to this morning and last evening. All other development is as previously reported. Appetite is strong and demeanor is good.”

