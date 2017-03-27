Lala Kent Wishes Her Boyfriend A Happy Birthday, Randall Emmett Turns 46

Lala Kent isn’t doing a thing to combat the ongoing rumors tying her to married film producer Randall Emmett. In fact, she recently added to the speculation.

After tweeting about her boyfriend’s upcoming birthday last week, the Vanderpump Rules star returned to Twitter on March 25 and offered her mystery man a Happy Birthday tweet.

“Happy birthday to the man who rocks my universe,” Lala Kent wrote on Saturday.

Right away, fans pointed out a major coincidence: Randall Emmett, the man rumored to be Lala Kent’s “married boyfriend,” turned 46 on Saturday.

Several more fans also noticed the coincidence and mentioned Emmett’s wife, actress Ambyr Childers, and their young daughter, London.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been romantically linked to one another since late last year but throughout the ongoing rumors, Emmett has remained completely silent and the same goes for his wife. As for Kent, she’s denied that her boyfriend is married on multiple occasions. She also suggested during an interview with Keven Undergaro that she is dating a professional athlete.

“He has a lot of endorsement deals, and a lot of things that, I’m sorry… he’s not going to screw up to appear on Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent explained on Undergaro’s The Tomorrow Show, via Perez Hilton.

Weeks later, Lala Kent’s friend and co-star, James Kennedy, confirmed that was not the case.

“Honestly, am I allowed to give out names? She’s dating a big Hollywood producer,” Kennedy explained to Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Although Kennedy appeared to be ready to reveal even more, Andy Cohen quickly informed him that he was most definitely not allowed to give names.

Lala Kent’s rumored romance with Randall Emmett was shared in December of last year by All About the Real Housewives. At the time, the outlet claimed Kent had shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, whose face was not seen in the photo, and on his wrist was a black bracelet that appeared to be identical to one worn by Emmett in one of his Facebook photos.

The outlet then revealed to fans that Emmett may have helped Lala Kent land a role in the upcoming Nicholas Cage film Arsenal. According to the report, Emmett is has a role in the production of the film and Lala Kent is listed under the name Lauryn Kent.

While Lala Kent has stayed silent in regard to her relationship with Randall Emmett, her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, have mentioned a man named “Randall” on each of their Twitter pages. Jax Taylor has also spoken out about her alleged relationship with a married man.

Earlier this month, Lala Kent spoke to The Daily Dish in regard to the boyfriend rumors, revealing, “He is not married, never has been while I’ve been around.”

“It was extremely heavy for me because I am an open book, but I do protect people when they aren’t as open as I am and that was my main goal, but it just would not die, so at some point I broke. I don’t think I’ve ever been under that much pressure before.”

Although Kent’s boyfriend hasn’t been on the show, Lala Kent told The Daily Dish that he’s been “nothing but supportive.”

“At the same time, he was also making sure that everything was remaining steady in his own world and that the whole word wouldn’t come crashing down,” she added.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale tonight, March 27, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and don’t miss the 3-part reunion special which begins airing next Monday night, April 3.

[Featured Image by Russell Stuart/Facebook]