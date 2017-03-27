‘Deadpool 2’ Writers: Hugh Jackman Should Cameo As Hugh Jackman

The recent critical and financial success of Logan has provoked further calls for Hugh Jackman to reprise the beloved mutant for a crossover film with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. But while Hugh Jackman has repeatedly insisted that his time as Wolverine has now come to an end, the perfect way for the Australian actor to cameo in Deadpool 2 was recently presented to writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and they appear very interested in making it happen.

This suggestion was made by The Hollywood Reporter to Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese when the two parties sat down to discuss the release of Life, which the pair wrote. Towards the end of their discussion, the interviewer remarked, “Everyone wants Hugh Jackman in a Deadpool movie. My idea is he just cameos as himself. Can you make that happen?” This immediately provoked Rhett Reese to respond enthusiastically, as he insisted it would be hilarious.

Oh my gosh, that’s one we haven’t heard. That’s not a bad idea. I like that. Deadpool lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He’s got the People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny.

This isn’t the first time that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have announced their intention for Wolverine and Deadpool to crossover in the near future. During a discussion with Playlist at the beginning of February Paul Wernick insisted that it’s their dream to have the two superheroes share the screen for a prolonged period.

We’ve come a long way from 2009, when we couldn’t get the movie off the ground ’til now. And to have [this team-up]? It would be amazing to have Hugh resurrect Wolverine in the Deadpool universe, and again, Ryan’s making a hard push to make that happen, and hopefully the public gets behind it and we can all convince Hugh to put the claws on one more time.

As Paul Wernick suggested in the above answer, the problem is that Hugh Jackman just isn’t interested in reprising the role of Wolverine again, though. Something that the Australian actor made clear when he talked to Variety back in January.

I’m hesitating. Because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.

Ryan Reynolds was clearly aware of Hugh Jackman’s stance, too. But the former Green Lantern actor explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wasn’t going to give up so easily, as he insisted that he wanted the good people of the internet to band together and help to convince Hugh Jackman to appear in a Deadpool and Wolverine film.

I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.

The plan hasn’t been going according to plan so far. Because at the end of February Hugh Jackman admitted during a Facebook Live discussion to promote the release of Logan that he still won’t appear in a Deadpool and Wolverine film.

Look, if that movie had appeared 10 years ago, probably a different story, but I knew two and a half years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to [Logan director James Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this,’ and as soon as Jim came up with the idea and we worked on it, I was never more excited. But, it feels like the right time. Deadpool, go for it man, do your thing. You don’t need me.

