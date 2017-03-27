Who Are The Reality Stars That Publicly Support President Donald Trump?

Former Celebrity Apprentice host, Arnold Schwarzenegger may have recently distanced himself from President Donald Trump, but The Donald has nothing to worry about as many members of his reality show brethren still has his back, unlike Hollywood. Who are some of the reality stars that continue to support Donald Trump?

When it looked as though there was no one that would perform at Trump’s inauguration, Gold Rush, Todd Hoffman generously offered his singing talents, but on Facebook. Although he was eager to share his services to sing for the then-newly elected president, it was too bad that Trump, who prefers Twitter, missed his message, or otherwise, he may have gotten the gig!

“I will sing at the inauguration if they need me. T”

When some of his fans disagreed with his politics, Todd was merciless in his response.

“Notice all the crying Hillary people can’t Waite to jump in and tell me how bad I sing or dig for gold. Lol. I’m going to help make America great again after some of you people gave our birthright away. No more. Cry baby on.”

Inquisitr had previously reported that Todd hoped that Trump would remove some of the environmental regulations that he felt hampers miners like him. He even offered to work for Trump, if that position is still open to him. As Trump has so many unfilled positions, he may want to consider Todd’s offer!

“My hat is in the ring for one appointed position that has to do with mining. So I don’t know what will happen and I don’t know if I can actually work a regular job anymore.”

Maybe Todd should have spoken to Pawn Stars Rick Harrison. Harrison not only publicly supported Trump, but he filmed a commercial with Don Jr. and he was even invited to the inauguration.

Originally, Harrison supported Republican Florida Senator, Marco Rubio, but when Trump became the clear candidate, the owner of the World Famous Gold And Silver Pawn Shop used a famous quote to explain his political change.

“It’s like what Ed Koch said when he was mayor of New York. ‘If you agree with me on nine out of 12 issues, vote for me. If you agree with me on 12 out of 12 issues, have your head examined.'”

The apple does not fall far from the tree as Rick’s son Corey Harrison, also on Pawn Stars, supported Trump as well. On his social media he has posted a photo with him standing alongside the new president. Was he also invited to the inauguration?

Near the pawn shop is Harrison friend Danny Koker who was very vocal about supporting Trump before the election. The star of Counting Cars, Danny Koker spoke to Fox Business about his concerns as a small business owner and why he is stumping for Trump.

He felt that the then-Republican candidate Trump, as a business man, could relate to the same sorts of struggles that he was going through as a small business owner. And like Todd Hoffman from Gold Rush, he supported Trump because of regulations that he felt kept him from successfully running his business.

“I’ve got several businesses based out of Las Vegas here, try to create jobs for real people that have real families and they’re paying their real bills. And as you work harder, and as you try to become more and more successful, you seem to become more and more penalized whether it’s with taxes or with regulations.”

Don’t forget Duck Dynasty Star Willie Robertson. He is another reality star for the president. He had no problem expressing his deep affection for Trump.

“I love Trump. How can you not love Trump?”

The Wrap also reported that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is also a fan of Trump.

“Of course I’m going to vote for Donald Trump. I think he’s amazing. I think he’ll make a great president.”

Monster Garage star Jesse James also supports the president. He is very active on social media supporting Donald Trump.

“One thing you know about me is, good or bad, I will always tell it like it is. This guy is the Real Deal, and will Make America Great Again.”

And who can’t forget reality star Tila Tequila? The openly bisexual reality star wants to “smite” her enemies and make everything really great again.

“I only want @realDonaldTrump to win so to smite some of my enemies, kill the politically correct, and basically make America great again!”

Are you surprised that so many reality stars support Donald Trump, unlike Hollywood that does not?

