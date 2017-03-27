Angelina Jolie Dismisses ‘Exhausted’ Brother As Nanny Manager

Angelina Jolie has reportedly asked his brother, James Haven, to step down from being the supervisor of her kids’ six nannies upon seeing that the job is taking its toll on him. When Angelina and Brad Pitt decided to part ways in September, 2016, the Girl, Interrupted actress asked James to manage the family’s team of nannies.

It was also James who accompanied Angelina to Cambodia where she promoted her Netflix program, First They Killed My Father, with the family in tow. However, as reported by Belfast Telegraph, Angelina “quietly dismissed” her brother out of worry.

“Things haven’t been easy with Brad and Angelina’s divorce, and James has done more than his fair share helping out while the family goes through a major upheaval. But he’s done. He’s loved spending so much time with his nieces and nephews, but it’s hard work and he’s absolutely shattered.”

With six kids in the household, his responsibilities inevitably became heavier.

“It was his job to be there if any of the kids woke up during the night and to deal with the nannies if they had any issues. He was virtually running the household and it became very draining,” the source insider detailed.

The Tomb Raider star noticed how much James needed a break. Fortunately, he can take a well-deserved rest now that Brad has resumed his fatherly duties to Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox.

“She was worried about how exhausted he looked and realized he needed a break. Brad is coming back into the kids’ lives, so things have calmed down a little. She’s grateful that James was there, but knows she can’t rely on him every step of the way.”

Brad is reportedly in “better spirits” after rekindling old friendships. Apart from his filming commitments, working out and dabbling in sculptures helped him get through the difficult phase.

E! News reports that things have already calmed between Brad and Angelina. The source said, the two “are focused on the kids and taking small steps to mend what has happened. Right now they are only speaking about the kids and their schedules, but it’s a positive step.”

The two have spent several months communicating only through their lawyers, assistants, and therapists. The World War Z actor hopes that their attempt at co-parenting will become successful.

Last month, Angelina also told BBC News that regardless of what has happened, “We are a family and we’ll always be a family.” Her way of coping is to search for ways that will make the brood “stronger and closer.” Following the divorce, she has been photographed taking her kids on various types of dates.

The former couple’s willingness to work together appears to be the reason why they have decided to have another product line from their French estate, Chateau Miraval. This month, the estate has started to produce “in a very small amount” its own gourmet olive oil.

The bottles are only available in two small boutiques in the area, as well as in the Perrin Family’s website. It is expected that Brad and Angelina’s olive oil will reach U.S. in a few weeks. A spokesperson described the product to People as a “velvety oil with notes of almonds and hazelnut, pungent and spicy with a scent of fresh cut grass.”

The new product’s release puts to rest the rumors that Brad and Angelina will sell their estate, a purchase they made in 2008. Miraval will reportedly remain “an investment for their family and their children.” Apart from the oil, the estate has been producing wines for years.

